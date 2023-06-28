Levitt National Tour & LACMA presents La Santa Cecilia on July 22, 2023. They will be part of Levitt LA's 16th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park where over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather together to enrich the cultural experience Los Angeles has to offer.

A Los Angeles treasure, La Santa Cecilia combines elements of cumbia, rock, bolero, bossa nova, jazz, tango, and ranchera into an electrifying and unmistakable signature style.

Named after the patron saint of music, La Santa Cecilia is comprised of singer Marisol "La Marisoul" Hernandez, accordionist and requinto player Jose "Pepe" Carlos, bassist Alex Bendaña, and percussionist Miguel "Oso" Ramirez.

Formed 15 years ago, the group quickly began captivating audiences around the world with a soulful, high- energy blend of both Latin and American musical traditions, reflecting its members' bilingual, multicultural identities.

La Santa Cecilia's songs about love, loss and everyday struggles have sparked collaborations with everyone from Los Lobos and Pepe Aguilar to Elvis Costello and Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones, as well as invitations to record songs for films such as Cantinflas, The Book of Life, and Pixar's Oscar-winning Coco.

La Santa Cecilia are just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!