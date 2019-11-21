Laura Bell Bundy And More Announced for Broadway to the Rescue's THE BIG FAT CHRISTMAS SHOW

Broadway to the Rescue's THE BIG FAT CHRISTMAS SHOW has announced the cast for this year's Dec. 7th, holiday fundraising extravaganza, at the Montalban Theatre!

This year Laura Bell Bundy, Carly Hughes, Emma Hunton and Constantine Rousouli join the show along with Scott Barnhardt, Anne Letscher Hayden, Rena Strober, Wendy Rosoff, Clent Bowers, J. Elaine Marcos, Iara Nemirovsky, Vincent Rodriguez III, Jenelle Lynn Randall, Jason Michael Snow, Paul Vogt, Eric Peterson, Lynette DuPree, Greg Poland and Alex Ellis.

Back again this year, your Broadway to the Rescue (BTTR) host Michael-Leon Wooley is joined by Carli Jibson. This show is bound to be the hit of the holiday season!!

Rounding out this year's show is one of the largest ensembles of some of the best singers and dancers in Los Angeles. Dominique Kent, Braylyn Medlock, Mikhail Thompson, Andrew DiConcetto, Augusto Guardado, Cedric Dodd, Chet Norment, Cristina McKeever, Dominic Franco, Drew Lake, Elizabeth Sheck, Jahira Martinez, John Batista, Madison Aisanaye, Melissa Barrow, Shannon Lemieux,Tyler Marie Watkins, Alice Ruckstuhl with Alexa Pergine, Alyssa Bass, Alyssa Cancilla, Annika Alejo, Annie Gratton, Caileigh Knapp, Chenelle Young, Julia Haynes, Katy Marcella, Laura Faith, Lexi Cross, Madison Aisanaye, Mariela Arteaga, Natalie Rose White, Nichole Beeks, Racheal Yeomans and Reagan Hegerman.

The production team includes Choreographers, Michelle Elkin and Wendy Rossof, Music Director, Greg Neighbors, Costume Designer, Marissa Borsetto, Production Stage Manager, Lora K. Powell, PR Director, Cara Thomas, Social Media Director, Garrett Warren, and Associate Producer, Sarah Steiker.

After last year's sold-out show, Broadway to the Rescue returns to the historic Montalban Theatre in Hollywood. Now in its 5th year, Broadway to the Rescue has become an annual hit in Los Angeles with an eager and growing audience. Don't miss THE BIG FAT CHRISTMAS SHOW on December 7th at 7 pm.

All proceeds from this event will go directly to HOPE OF THE VALLEY, a non-profit organization that has been doing tireless work for the homeless population in Los Angeles for the past 10 years. The homeless crisis has been declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles, and this benefit is a call to arms to bring urgent and necessary funding to three of Hope of the Valley's anticipated projects launching in the next few weeks that will bring immediate assistance to those in need.

Click Here For Tickets





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You