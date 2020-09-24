Latino Theater Company Streams Archival Recording Of Its Production THE MOTHER OF HENRY

Streaming at thelatc.org for 10 days: Sept. 29 – Oct. 8

The Mother of Henry - The Latino Theater Company presents an archival video showing of Evelina Fernández's Los Angeles Times "Critic's Choice" and Los Angeles Drama Critics award-winning play.

Travel back to the working class melting pot of East LA of the 1960s where five diverse employees in the returns department at the iconic Boyle Heights Sears form a tight bond as they cope with upheaval in their personal lives, their community and the rapidly changing world around them during the course of one tumultuous and historic year - 1968.



STREAMING: Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET thru Thursday, Oct. 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT. A follow-up, online conversation with the artists will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET and stream 10 days. Streaming at www.thelatc.org/.

