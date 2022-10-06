Last Call Theatre Presents ABANDONED, A Post-Apocalyptic Immersive & Interactive Experience

After the success of their award-winning production Signals at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, Last Call Theatre returns with Abandoned, a post-apocalyptic immersive and interactive experience. With several branching questlines and a multitude of potential endings, every show is guaranteed to be different based on audience choices.

Participants enter this experience as refugees of the apocalypse, making a rest stop on their way to New Babylon, the last bastion of civilization in this post-apocalyptic world. They will directly interact with the characters and space through quests and puzzles that ultimately determine the ending of the experience, making every show unique.

Not only are there multiple completely different endings based on the audience interactions throughout the show, but individual characters' fates also depend on the choices the audience makes. Abandoned invites participants into a world where they are not just mere observers; they have agency over that world and shape its narrative.

"What really excites me about this show is how much our actors have really poured into the piece," says creative lead Jacob Zorehkey. "Not only have they given immense depth to their characters, but they are also responsible for creating the quests and arcs their characters work through during the show! And, as always, we have made sure that each character and their story can be deeply impacted and changed by audience intervention. Overall, this show, the world it is set in, and most importantly, the characters and stories we built with our actors are going to be a blast to experience."

Abandoned is Last Call Theatre's second immersive production, with Last Call having recently produced Signals at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival, which won an "Encore Producers Award," and played to rave reviews. Abandoned is directed by Alexander Whitover. The production team is helmed by creative lead Jacob Zorehkey with producers Ashley Busenlener, Nick Griffith, and Sabrina Sonner. The cast features 7 ensemble members that make up the residents of this outpost. The cast includes Michael DiNardo, Kale Hinthorn, Brit Franke, Shelby Ryan Lee, Jason Pollak, Philip Saguil, and Mikey Takla with Elena Scaringe-Peene as an understudy. The team also includes Riley Cole as stage manager, Kale Hinthorn as costume designer, and Jason Pollak as sound designer.

Once they buy a ticket, audience members will receive a correspondence that invites them into this world and tells the story of the apocalypse through a series of videos featuring newscasters worldwide. Upon arrival at the venue, each guest will be assigned to a faction and given secret information only known to that group.

Abandoned previews on Saturday, October 22nd and Sunday, October 23rd before continuing its run November 4th-20th. Abandoned performs Thursdays-Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 2pm at Sugar Bank, which is located at 4414 West 2nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90004. Preview tickets are $40 and regular ticket prices range from $45-$60. Tickets and more information on the show can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201571®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flastcalltheatre.ticketleap.com%2Fabandoned%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Last Call Theatre is an LA-based immersive theatre company that specializes in creating highly interactive and engaging worlds for audiences to explore. Last Call productions give the audience the agency to affect the world around them, with every individual's choices having a lasting impact on the narrative. Audiences become a part of the story, making every performance unique. Find them on Instagram and TikTok @lastcalltheatre

Originally hailing from the deserts of Arizona, Alexander Whitover gave up his cowboy boots and migrated to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment. An alumnus of the University of Southern California's School of Dramatic Arts, Alexander's directing credits include productions of God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza, Into the Woods by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, and the debut production of Reginald and Gunderson Learn to Live by Michael Warker. No stranger to immersive theatre, he wrote and creatively designed for Ascend: When Myths Fall, Heroes Rise and directed Last Call Theatre's premiere production Signals, which both performed at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2019 and 2022 respectively. Currently, he serves as Alterea Inc.'s Artistic Director. When not in the world of stage or screen, Alexander's pastimes include reading fantasy novels, playing soccer, and stressing about current events.

Jacob Zorehkey is an immersive theater creator who has a passion for all things sci-fi and fantasy. Originally hailing from the Midwest, he is an alumnus of USC's School of Dramatic Arts and has been creating in the immersive world since 2016. He has created, produced and acted in a variety of immersive shows, including Signals, Ascend: When Myths Fall, Heroes Rise, Alohomora, and Agents of Influence. During quarantine he spent his time teaching others how to perform immersive work. When he isn't diving into the theatrical world he enjoys DnD, video games and exploring the mythos of religion.