Laser Webber's A SHARK ATE MY PENIS: A HISTORY OF BOYS LIKE ME Opens June 4 At The Broadwater

Laser Webber, trans musician and actor known for his award-winning comedy music, presents a one-person musical about the history of trans men and his own transition. Produced and developed by Soaring Solo Studios, A Shark Ate My Penis: A History Of Boys Like Me premieres in Los Angeles at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival before taking the show to the renowned Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August 2023.

Meet Alan Hart, the first American trans man to get gender-confirming surgery (in 1917!); Samuel Bundy, whose legend includes a shark, a robbery, and 12 girlfriends; and renowned children's author JK Rowling, who uses a man's name for other reasons, probably.

A Shark Ate My Penis: A History Of Boys Like Me, written and performed by Laser Webber, produced and developed by Soaring Solo Studios, will opens at the Broadwater Second Stage (6320 Santa Monica Blvd.) on Sunday, June 4th at 8:30 pm with performances on Friday, June 9th at 5 pm; Wednesday, June 14th at 9:30 pm; Tuesday, June 20th at 6:30 pm and Saturday, June 24th at 11:55 pm.

The run time is 45 minutes. Ages 12+

Tickets go on sale May 1, 2023 @ 12:01 AM PST and may be purchased at: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/9842?tab=tickets.

Laser is the winner of - Broadway World's Best Musical, 2022, Los Angeles

Laser is the writer of 5 Billboard Charting Comedy Albums

Learn More at lasertheboy.com

Laser is a queer writer and musician based in Los Angeles, CA. His music for all ages aims to empower and entertain through tales of dinosaurs, queer identity, and cats. His band the Doubleclicks is a Billboard-charting, Internationally-touring folk duo.

Laser wants to spread the word about the trans experience from his perspective, which is one he had not heard before he came out. But his perspective is not entirely unique: in the last year, he has been reading all about "trans men" (as they call them now) from throughout history, and found some guys who share exactly the experiences he'd been through.

A Shark Ate My Penis is one guy's journey in figuring out he's a guy! This is a solo musical about Laser's own transition and the historical trans men who have helped him along the way. He talks about his journey in figuring out who he is, and along the way we meet Alan Hart, a guy who got gender-confirming surgery all the way back in 1917; Samuel Bundy, whose 1760s legend includes a shark, a robbery, and 12 girlfriends; and renowned children's author J.K. Rowling, for reasons. These characters will usher us through a life of weddings, divorces, shame, queer imposter syndrome, lesbianism, and joy!