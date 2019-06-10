Larry Shue's THE NERD Opens July 3 At Little Fish Theatre

Opening July 3 at Little Fish Theatre is one of theater's favorite funny farces, The Nerd. Larry Shue's story about the dilemma of a young architect and his bumbling tactless houseguest runs for four weeks, and is directed by company member Don Schlossman.

The Nerd is a side-splitting comedy about Willum, whose life was saved by a stranger, Rick, during the Vietnam War. Rick's surprise visit during a dinner party - with Willum's housemates Axel and longtime crush Tansy - and Willum's very important client and his family, turns the household upside down. Everything that can go wrong does, and Willum learns that Rick is an incredibly inept, hopeless "nerd." Upon realizing that Rick will overstay his welcome with a vengeance, Willum puts together an outrageous plan to rid himself of the wacky GI who came to dinner.

"The Nerd, much like The Foreigner (Shue's other published play, produced last season at LFT) is a classic fish out of water story," says director Schlossman (Beyond Therapy, My Wife's Husband). "It is also an examination of the lengths to which we'll go to help our friends and loved ones, sometimes even to hilarious or humiliating extents." On what the audience should expect, "A lot of laughter and some cringe-worthy awkwardness. Willum feels duty-bound to welcome and accept someone to whom he owes a deep debt, but whose cluelessness threatens to ruin both his professional and personal lives. How much would you put up with from someone to whom you owe so much?"

Taking on the title role of "The Nerd" is new-to-LFT actor Jeff Asch, who has been seen on television shows Charmed and Scrubs. Company member Daniel Gallai plays the stuck-in-life architect Willum. Gallai has multiple Cannes Film Festival producing and directing documentary credits, and was recently seen on LFT's stage in the annual short play festival Pick of the Vine. Drama critic and roommate Axel is played by Ryan Knight (Mending Fences), a regular with Shakespeare by the Sea. Tara Donovan plays smart and focused Tansy. Donovan was last seen at LFT in 2018's Balcony Scene and worked at the Rubicon Theatre in their production of Taking Sides. Don Adams (The Good Doctor) plays Willum's haughty client Warnock, while long time LFT company member and Gourmet Detective regular Rachel Levy (Pick of the Vine) plays his high-strung wife Clelia. Up-and-coming young actor Shawn Elliott Plunkett takes on the hilarious role of Thor, Warnock and Clelia's terror of a son. Plunkett has performed with The Troupe Academy and Westchester Playhouse.

Stage Managing the show is Genevieve Swanson, with Set Design by Kaitlyn Chang, Lighting Design by Bruce Starrett, Costume Design by Adriana Lambarri, and Prop Design by Madeline Drake.

The Nerd opens on Wednesday, July 3 at 8pm, with Friday and Saturday shows at 8pm from July 5 through July 27. There will be two Sunday 2pm matinees: July 7 and July 28. The July 7 matinee features a special talkback session where audience members can interact with the cast and creative team.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.littlefishtheatre.org, by phone at 310-512-6030 or by text 424-203-4727. Popular subscriptions of Anytime Tickets are available for purchase throughout the year and can be used at any of Little Fish Theatre's regular season productions, at any time.

Founded in 2002 as an artists' ensemble, Little Fish Theatre presents classic and contemporary plays in an intimate setting on Centre Street in the Arts District of downtown San Pedro.

*This production is presented under the auspices of the Actors' Equity Los Angeles Membership Company Rule.





