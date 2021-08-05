Laguna Playhouse Education Presents Its Fall Acting Conservatory

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE EDUCATION awakens from its cocoon with its 2021 - 2022 Fall theatre conservatory for ages 10-18 in one of Southern California's most beautiful & vibrant communities!

Theatre is a journey from observation to transformation. Awaken your imagination, emotion, empathy and intellect. Just as you are transforming as an individual, you will learn how actors, designers, writers and directors transform themselves (and their world) on stage and film.

It's YOUR chance to TRANSFORM by learning acting, improvisation, storytelling, singing, dancing, playwriting and directing under the guidance of performing arts professionals.

The Laguna Playhouse Acting Conservatory is a year-round audition entry program for young people who are have a passion and advanced interests in theatre. This program develops theatre skills 360° in acting, movement, voice, text analysis, playwriting, devised theatre and directing. Theatre professionals teach classes and productions. Students are placed in the classes based on age, skill level and where they will grow and thrive. LPAC students audition and participate on-stage and as technical crew for The Youth Theatre Productions (3 productions/yearly).

LEVEL ONE

Tuesdays, 4-6 p.m.

For serious and committed acting students grades 4-6, enrollment in this class is by audition only. Additional rehearsal time may be required. This is a yearlong commitment.

LEVEL TWO

Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m.

For serious and committed acting students in grades 6-8, enrollment in this class is by audition only. Additional rehearsal time may be required. This is a yearlong commitment.

LEVEL THREE

Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m.

For serious and committed acting students in grades 7-10, enrollment in this class is by audition only. Additional rehearsal time may be required. This is a yearlong commitment.

LEVEL FOUR

Thursdays, 6-8 p.m.

For serious and committed acting students in grades 9-12, enrollment in this class is by audition only. Additional rehearsal time may be required. This is a yearlong commitment.

Tuition: $1400 for yearlong program (September through June) 36-week session; 10% off for all siblings. There is no additional cost for Conservatory students to participate in youth theatre productions.

Registration information at https://lagunaplayhouse.com/education-community-engagement/classes/ or by phone at 949-494-8021.