Laguna Art Museum Paints The Town Fun For All Ages This Summer

Laguna Art Museum (LAM), the premiere museum of California art, is bringing art to life with a full schedule of programming for all ages. From hands-on workshops to discussions and programs for children, the museum makes art easily accessible for art lovers.

Get in touch with your artistic side during LAM's Artist Workshop series, where participants create their very own work of art while receiving instruction from expert artists. Each Artist Workshop event focuses on a specific medium such as figure drawing, collage, and more. Join the museum for Artist Workshop: Collage-An Artistic Composition Made of Diverse & Unexpected Materials on July 17 and Artist Workshop: Comic Book Art on July 30.

Every month, join Laguna Art Museum Curatorial Fellows Jean Stern and Rochelle Steiner for in-depth discussions and artist talks that educate participants on a variety of art-related topics. Stern's programming will pull from his expertise on the California art movement, examining the achievements of pioneering artists through a series of lectures. Steiner's programming will feature in-depth and approachable discussions with living artists who have exhibitions on display at the museum or whose artwork relates to LAM's permanent collection.

Kids can explore their creative side with the museum's kid-friendly programming such as Storytime Saturday, a monthly program designed for making and moving. On the fourth Saturday of every month, families enjoy read-alouds supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections. Join the museum on July 23 for Storytime Saturday at LAM: A Fox Found a Box and on August 27 for Storytime Saturday at LAM: Mole in a Black and White Hole.

Parents can take a break and let their kids take over the museum during Outside the Lines Summer Day Camps and Kids' Night Out events. Outside the Lines Summer Day Camps will offer four sessions during July and August for ages 6-9 and 10-12. These single-day summer camps transform the museum into a space specifically for kids to enjoy a day of making, exploration, and play that isn't usually offered at the museum. Parents can enjoy a night out during Kids' Night Out on August 19 and 26, when kids take over the museum for a special, fun-filled night of art-making and learning about the museum's permanent collection. The Laguna Art Museum education team will provide young learners with dinner, art-related activities, and opportunities to explore exhibitions.

Merging visual art with musical performance, LAM will present two collaborative events in August including Space for Art: The Soprano Voice on August 6 and Live! At the Museum: Andrew Harrison & Jason Lo on August 11. In collaboration with local nonprofit Thirty Three Forty, LAM will present an intimate recital unlike any other. Surrounded by art, soprano Deanna Breiwick, and pianist Cheryl Lin Fielding, will fill the museum's space with sound for an unforgettable performance. Each month, LAM and Laguna Beach Live! partner to present Live! at the Museum, a program that brings diverse musical experiences to the museum's galleries for an evening celebrating music, art and community.

To learn more about upcoming programs and events at Laguna Art Museum, visit lagunaartmuseum.org/events.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum visit lagunaartmuseum.org. To stay connected and learn about upcoming events, follow the museum on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.