Laguna Art Museum Collaborates With California Artists For 41st Annual California Cool Art Auction, Benefit & Bash

Join over 145 California artists in raising money for Laguna Art Museum during a night that embodies the California experience during the California Cool Art Auction, Benefit & Bash on Saturday, March 4. The illustrious event returns as a reimagined celebration of the best of California arts, lifestyle and culture, with proceeds supporting an exciting period of growth for the museum. Laguna Art Museum has an exclusive collection of artworks available for purchase via Artsy before and during the bash.

More than 145 prominent California artists including Lita Albuquerque, Charles Arnoldi, Billy Al Bengston, Kelly Berg, Alex Couwenberg, Shepard Fairey, Joe Goode, David Ligare, Jean Lowe, Andy Moses, Gwynn Murrill, Fabia Panjarian, Ruth Pastine, Astrid Preston, Ed Ruscha, Fred Tomaselli and Beth Waldman. The artworks will be on view throughout the museum galleries from Saturday, February 18 through Saturday, March 4 and will be available to bid on beginning February 18 via the Artsy online auction. Auctioneer Juliette Vara will MC the March 4 bash and the event will offer guests an evening of hosted curated appetizers, California-themed libations, a musical performance by Grammy-nominated Lee Rocker of The Stray Cats and access to meet artists featured in the auction in an immersive California atmosphere. Lee Rocker's performance will begin at 9 p.m.

Participate in the auction online and bid from anywhere through the museum's partner Artsy. The online auction will close during the event on March 4 at 8:30 p.m. PST. Registration for the online auction and in-person preview at Laguna Art Museum will open on February 18. For more information, registration and to purchase tickets to the exclusive event on March 4 at 6:30 p.m. - 11 p.m., visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2224979®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flagunaartmuseum.org%2Fauction?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Tickets are available now for $160 and will be available at the door for $175.

Laguna Art Museum's California Cool Art Auction, Benefit & Bash supports Laguna Art Museum's mission through the genorisity of the participating artists and attendees. Donating $800,00 in artwork, these artists have shown their love and support of Laguna Art Museum as a leading arts organization in Southern California and the museum's mission.