LaToya Morgan Announces LOVE & BASKETBALL

AFI Alum LaToya Morgan announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: LOVE & BASKETBALL. The film, starring Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Writer/director Gina Prince-Bythewood served as an Artist-in-Residence for AFI'S Directing Workshop for Women in 2015.

DID YOU KNOW? When Gina Prince-Bythewood wrote Monica's character, she was inspired by the basketball players she studied and idolized as a kid - Lisa Leslie, Tina Thompson, Dawn Staley and Sheryl Swoopes. In this exclusive AFI Archive video, Prince-Bythewood talks about casting the film.

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together - even while we are apart. AFI shines a spotlight on an iconic movie, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The film selections are supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience. Audiences can continue the conversation online using the hashtag #AFIMovieClub. Learn more at AFI.com and follow us on social media at Facebook.com/AmericanFilmInstitute, YouTube.com/AFI, Twitter.com/AmericanFilm and Instagram.com/AmericanFilmInstitute.

