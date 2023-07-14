La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment Achieve Record-Breaking Season

Explore how they continue to push the boundaries, shatter records, and dominate the stage, setting new industry standards.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

The Tony-nominated LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS's recently concluded season broke its all-time box office records for attendance, single tickets, and overall revenue -- for the second year in a row!  The 2022-2023 “Broadway Series” season opened with the London version of Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein, which was quickly followed by A Few Good Men, Grease, The King and I, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.  All of the shows were co-produced by La Mirada Theatre and McCoy Rigby Entertainment.
 
Attendance outpaced last season’s record-breaker by almost 10%.  Revenues also outpaced last season by almost 15% -- without raising prices.  Since re-opening post-pandemic, La Mirada Theatre’s total attendance is up by almost 15% and overall revenues are up by 23%.
 
BT McNicholl, La Mirada Theatre’s Producing Artistic Director, is encouraged.  “Once again,” he says, “we’re happily surprised to see these positive numbers, and we remain grateful to the patrons -- loyal attendees and first-time ticket-buyers -- who have responded so enthusiastically to our productions.” 
 
La Mirada Theatre is unique among U.S. regional houses: its self-produced shows are sponsored solely by a municipality, The City of La Mirada, which also owns and manages the theatre itself.  
 
“We are pleased that so many residents and visitors to La Mirada continue to enjoy the experience of seeing a show at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts,” commented La Mirada City Manager, Jeff Boynton.                                  

Comments McCoy Rigby Entertainment’s Tom McCoy, “As thrilled as we are about this news, and as proud as we are of last season’s critically acclaimed, box office successes, McCoy Rigby Entertainment’s upcoming 30thanniversary season at La Mirada Theatre could be our very best yet!”
 
LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT’s 2023-2024 season of shows is set to be a third record-breaker in a row. It opens this October with the regional theatre premieres of ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan and BEAUTIFUL - The Carole King Musical; followed by the West Coast Premiere of a brand-new musical, featuring all of your favorite songs from the 1980s, based on the hit movie, MYSTIC PIZZA; and “Oh, what a night” it will be when JERSEY BOYS makes it regional theatre premiere on our stage.  We close this extraordinary season with the return of the highest-grossing show ever in La Mirada Theatre history, Disney’s family favorite, THE LITTLE MERMAID! 
 

ABOUT THE PRICING
 


Subscriptions and single tickets to this extraordinary season are now available by calling the Box Office at 562-944-9801 or 714-994-6310 or online at www.lamiradatheatre.com.
 
Subscription prices range from $71.25 to $323.75 (La Mirada resident discount prices are $57.00 to $260.00).  
 
LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet.  Parking is free.
 

This beautiful state-of-the-art theatre has been presenting quality productions since 1977.  The theatre has produced several national tours and is the recipient of numerous accolades, including Tony, Emmy, and Ovation Award nominations and the L.A. Stage Alliance OVATION AWARD for “Best Season of the Year.”  The theatre is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, California, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue. Parking is theatre-adjacent and free. For further information call (562) 944-9801 or visit www.LaMiradaTheatre.com.
 
Celebrating its 30th Anniversary season at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT (MRE), is one of the world’s premier theatrical production companies and continues to be grateful to share a wildly successful collaboration with the City of La Mirada.  Headed by Executive Producers Tom McCoy and Cathy Rigby, MRE has produced over one hundred musicals, plays, and concerts featuring some of the biggest stars in the industry today and garnering many Emmy Awards, Tony nominations, and LA Ovation Awards. 
 
In addition, MRE has launched several Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Broadway, international, and national touring productions including: ASIA- Dreamgirls (Japan), Miss Saigon (China), Peter Pan (China), SAUDI ARABIA - Peter Pan (this was the first Broadway Musical to ever play in Saudi Arabia), USA- Seussical the Musical, and Annie Get Your Gun, starring Cathy Rigby; Jesus Christ Superstar starring Carl Anderson and Sebastian Bach, Camelot starring Michael York and Lou Diamond Phillips, Happy Days written by Gary Marshall and Paul Williams, BROADWAY - ‪Frank Wildhorn’s Jekyll and Hyde starring Grammy Award nominee Deborah Cox and “American Idol” and Tony Award nominee ‪Constantine Maroulis, and The Little Mermaid, the Musical.  Peter Pan, starring Cathy Rigby, has made four stops on Broadway and received four Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical.  The A&E TV network premiere of “Peter Pan”received one Emmy Award and four Emmy Award nominations.  
La Mirada Theatre productions of A Night with Janis Joplin starring Mary Bridget Davies and Peter Pan starring Cathy Rigby are now streaming on Broadway HD. 
 



