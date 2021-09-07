La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts Presents CLUE

La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment present the first show of their 2021-2022 season, the West Coast premiere of the madcap murder mystery, CLUE, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price, and based on the Paramount Pictures motion picture and the Hasbro board game "Clue," with original music by Michael Holland and directed by Casey Hushion.

Bring your Game Night to La Mirada Theatre! It's a dark and stormy night, and you've been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist. Rated PG.

CLUE will preview on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 8 pm & Saturday, September 25 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, September 25 at 8pm) and run through Sunday, October 17, 2021 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Casey Hushion (Director) Broadway: Associate/Resident Director of Mean Girls (Broadway/National Tour), Aladdin, The Prom, Elf (2012, 2010), In the Heights (Broadway/National Tour), The Drowsy Chaperone (Broadway/National Tour/West End), To Be or Not To Be (Manhattan Theatre Club) and Good Vibrations. Other New York credits include Call Me Madam at City Center Encores, Fat Camp at the ATA Theatre and the Broadway production of Nerds (almost). For television, she has choreographed episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Most recently, Casey directed the digital capture of Beehive for Paper Mill Playhouse. She served as the Artistic Director of North Carolina Theatre for ten years, where she directed over twenty productions. A graduate of New York University, Casey has directed at regional theatres such as Goodspeed Opera House, North Shore Music Theatre, Riverside Theatre, Walnut Street Theatre, Casa Manana and Music Theatre of Wichita. With the Boston Pops, Casey has staged concert versions of Carousel and A Little Night Music. Casey is thrilled to be making her La Mirada Theatre debut with Clue, after having directing the play at Cleveland Playhouse. Upcoming projects include the world premiere of the new musical Mystic Pizza at Ogunquit Playhouse, A Jolly Holiday with Disney on Broadway and Clue at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Sandy Rustin (Playwright) is an actress and award-winning playwright. Her comedy, The Cottage, ("Laugh Out Loud!" - NY Times) was recently presented by Manhattan Theatre Club with Jason Alexander ("Seinfeld") directing, and is in development for an upcoming commercial production in New York. Her sketch comedy musical, Rated P...For Parenthood ("Wistfully Funny!" - NY Times) opened Off-Broadway at The Westside Theatre and was optioned for TV development with ABC Studios, Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos.

Sandy's play, Struck ("A Charming Comedy!" - NY Times) enjoyed two recent, critically acclaimed productions at NJ REP and Theatre Raleigh. Her play, Houston, is the recipient of the New American Musical Award and after a recent workshop in NYC is currently in development for production. Sandy's newest comedy, Elijah, was recently presented as part of Midtown Direct Rep's 2017 "Theatre in the Parlor" Reading Series and is in development.



She created, developed, wrote and starred in her own show for Nickelodeon (Nick Mom) called "Overbooked." Sandy has two screenplays and two television pilots in development. (Abrams Artists). As an actress, Sandy guest starred on Comedy Central's, "Inside Amy Schumer" and regularly appears at New York's The Upright Citizen's Brigade in "Gravid Water" (named "Best Improv Show" by Time Out NY). She has worked with Loopers Unlimited for over 15 years as a voiceover actress, appearing in hundreds of TV shows and films.

The Cast for CLUE features Jeff Skowron as "Wadsworth," Heather Ayers as "Mrs. White," Ted Barton as "Professor Plum," Mary Birdsong as "Mrs. Peacock," Sarah Hollis as "Miss Scarlet," John Shartzer as "Mr. Green," Cassie Simone as "Yvette," Harrison White as "Colonel Mustard," Rachel McLaughlan as "Ensemble #1," Michael Cavinder as "Ensemble #2," and James Tolbert as "Ensemble #3."

The Design Team for CLUE is as follows: Scenic Design by Lee Savage; Lighting Design by Steven Young; Sound Design by Cricket S. Myers, based on original sound design by Jeff Human; Costume Design by Jen Caprio; Hair/Wig/Makeup Design by Kaitlin McCoy; Properties Design is by Kevin Williams. Scenery and Props provided by Clue On Stage, LLC. Costumes provided by Cleveland Playhouse and Clue On Stage, LLC

The Casting Director is Julia Flores and the Production Stage Manager is Jill Gold.

There will be no performance on Sunday, September 26 at 6:30pm. There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, October 9 at 2 pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, September 30 & Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Tickets range from $17 - $79 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website, www.lamiradatheatre.com, by visiting the La Mirada Theatre Box Office,

or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group discounts are available. $15 Student Tickets are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.