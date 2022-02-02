La Mirada Announces YOU'RE THE ONE THAT WE WANT 2022/2023 Season

LA MIRADA THEATRE has announced its 2022/2023 season of shows. They will open with the Southern California premiere of legendary actress Sally Struthers ("All In The Family," "Gilmore Girls") starring as "FrauBlücher" in the newly-revised, London version of the monstrously hilarious musical hit, Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN.

The second show of the season will bring to subscribers and audiences Aaron Sorkin's brilliant and riveting military drama, A FEW GOOD MEN. Then "you're the one that we want" to start the new year with, hand-jiving to the songs and electricity of the smash-hit musical, GREASE.

The fourth show will have you "whistling a happy tune" as you travel to Siam to be transported by the unforgettable songs and score of Rodgers and Hammerstein's legendary musical, THE KING AND I.

To close the season is Andrew Lloyd Webber's fan favorite, family friendly, and fantastical, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT!

The season also includes very special bonus options of pop superstar AMY GRANT and Broadway's original Miss Saigon, LEA SALONGA, both in glorious concert performances! LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT are overjoyed to bring you a hilarious, thrilling, electrifying, "something wonderful," and dreamy season of shows and experiences!

Subscriptions to this extraordinary season are now available by calling the Box Office at 562-944-9801 or 714-994-6310. Subscription prices range from $71.25 to $323.75 (La Mirada Resident Discount prices are $57.00 to $260.00). Bonus Option AMY GRANT tickets range from $55.00 - $130.00. LEA SALONGA IN CONCERT tickets range from $60.00 - $160.00. Single tickets will go on sale May 27, 2022 and will be available by calling the Box Office at 562-944-9801 or 714-994-6310 or online at www.lamiradatheatre.com.