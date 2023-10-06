LOVE, SEX, AND MISERY World Premiere to Open at 905 Cole Theatre This Month

The world premiere of Love, Sex, and Misery is coming to 905 Cole Theatre October 21-December 10, 2023.

Written by Jeff Gould and Jake Gould. Directed by Jeff Gould, Morris Schorr, Anthony Backman, Anita Tellez-Mansy and Sean Dube. Produced by Shelby Janes for SkyPilot Theatre Company.

Performance Dates: October 21- December 10, 2023. Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Dark November 25 and 26 (Thanksgiving weekend).

ADMISSION: $40.

ONLINE TICKETING: Click Here

ESTIMATED RUNNING TIME: 85 minutes.

CONSUMER ADVISORY: Frank discussion of sexual matters. Leave small children at home.

For twenty-five years, playwright Jeff Gould has been making audiences internationally laugh and laugh with his explorations into the territories of love sex and marriage in his full-length plays Troubled Waters, It's Just Sex, The Marriage Zone, Is There Sex After Marriage?, and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Divorce. His new show Love, Sex, and Misery marks a departure in format: Eight distinct stories are told in a collection of eight short theatre pieces packed into a compact eighty-five minutes. The stories are also somehow interconnected, but you'll have to see the show to find out how.

Among the narratives: A couple are in for a shock when they realize the extent to which they've been lying. Cave people in the distant past invent marriage. Martians find reasons to be apprehensive when Earthlings move into their neighborhood. A couple is confronted with their temperamentally different doppelgangers. And more.

Three of the eight stories were co-written by Jeff Gould and his adult son, Jake Gould.

The cast of Love, Sex, and Misery includes BriAna Wagner, Jason Pierce, Jean Fiumara, Ian Nemser, Anthony Backman, Jake Gould, Tim Trobec, Adam Fox, Tina Walsch, Piper Major, Kriss Dozal, Domenick DiDiane, Amye Partain, Olivia Spirz, Marco Parra, Auri Brown, Alexander Hall, Ashley Alva, Shelby Janes, Corbin Timbrook, Chuck Lacey, Ari Litman-Weinberg, and Karen Brundage.

Stage manager/Sound design: Stephen Juhl. Lighting design: Selena Price.

Love and sex sometimes result in misery. But, they can also bring happiness. Jeff Gould has proven over and over again that he knows how to make you laugh. Come for the joy and see Love, Sex, and Misery.