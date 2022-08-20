LOVE AND INFORMATION and THE TEMPEST To Complete 2022-23 Season at Antaeus

Antaeus Theatre Company has annoucned upcoming productions of Love and Information by Caryl Churchill and The Tempest by William Shakespeare to round out the company's 2022-23 season. Everybody by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, which has been previously announced, kicks off the season in September.

"We're thrilled to announce our three-play season of fully-staged, fully-realized productions coming to the Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center," said artistic director Bill Brochtrup and producing executive director Ana Rose O'Halloran in a joint statement. "Presenting timely and timeless stories has never been more important, and with the ongoing stewardship and patronage of our community, Antaeus will continue to deliver magnificent theatrical experiences that awe and inspire."

The season begins with a modern, funny and provocative riff on a 15th-century morality play, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Everybody. The tragi-comedy charts the quest of "Everybody" as they search for "Somebody" to accompany them on the journey of life just as it seems the end of the road is near. Representing the randomness of life and death, some of the cast are assigned roles by lottery during the show, creating a unique viewing experience each night. Jennifer Chang directs the Los Angeles premiere. (September 16 through October 17, 2022; previews begin September 11.) Tickets for this production are available now.

Emily Chase (Eight Nights) is set to direct Love and Information, a recent work by boundary-pushing playwright Caryl Churchill (Cloud Nine, Top Girls). Where does true love lie? How does information interfere with or enhance our existence? Meet over a hundred unique characters engaged in dozens of scenarios where human connection couldn't be more critical. Antaeus continues their exploration of Churchill's trailblazing canon with this fast-moving, often hilarious kaleidoscope of a play. (March 3 through April 3, 2023; previews begin February 26.)

Finally Nike Doukas (The Hothouse) will direct William Shakespeare's final fantasy-romance, The Tempest. Delve into Shakespeare's world of magical beings, magnificent storms, grandest love and epic betrayal. Classically trained actors, iconic words - seen and heard as never before. (June 16 through July17, 2023; previews begin June 11.)

Tickets for the final two productions of the 2022-23 season are currently available by subscription only. Visit antaeus.org for details.

Antaeus is an actor-driven theater company that explores and produces timely and timeless works, grounded in its passion for the classics. The company illuminates diverse human experiences through performance, training and outreach. It believes in the transformative power of live theater.

The Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center complements Glendale's ongoing commitment to integrate vibrant arts space into the fabric of city life, ensuring the arts remain accessible to all. Located just a few blocks away from the Americana at Brand and the Glendale Central Library as well as the Alex Theatre, the center promises to build upon Glendale's growing reputation as an arts and entertainment destination. The center includes an 80-seat theater, a reconfigurable 36-seat performance/classroom space, and a theater classics library.