LIVE AT THE MUSIC CENTER Series to Host La Marisoul and Eliades Ochoa in August

For the second consecutive summer, Angelenos are invited to a free public concert to be performed on Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center, as part of the Live at The Music Center series. Grammy winning artists La Marisoul and Eliades Ochoa will take the stage on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 8:00 p.m., to fill Downtown L.A. with a beautiful medley of Latin, Bolero and big-band Jazz music. The free, all-ages concert is made possible by a generous gift from longtime Music Center patron and recording industry executive Jerry Moss.



“At the heart of The Music Center is our desire to make accessible fantastic artistic experiences to Angelenos of all ages and backgrounds. We are thrilled to present two fantastic Latin music artists on the same stage—for one night only—under the stars! This Live at The Music Center experience is even more extraordinary because it is available to all for free,” said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center. “We thank Tina and Jerry Moss & the Moss Foundation for supporting free concerts at The Music Center so that every Angeleno can enjoy these incredibly talented artists and create new memories.”



La Marisoul will perform select songs with The Love Notes Orchestra from the eponymously titled 2020 album La Marisoul and The Love Notes Orchestra Vol. 1. Taking cues from Bolero singers Olga Guillot and Toña La Negra, as well as Jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald, the stunning album pays tribute to the complexities of love by offering reinterpretations of Latin love song classics. La Marisoul's potent and soaring voice, backed by the 14-piece live orchestra, will transport audiences through a fond musical journey that will leave them swooning in love, reminiscing on past romances and healing from the most devastating of heartbreaks.



Eliades Ochoa, who initially was scheduled to perform solo as part of The Music Center's Summer SoundWaves ticketed concert series, is one of the most important Cuban soneros of all time, a notable defender of traditional Cuban music and the best guitarist of his generation. He is one of the stars of the historic album Buena Vista Social Club, which is now celebrating 25 years, with his memorable interpretations of Chan Chan and El Cuarto de Tula, which still stream millions of times a year and are loved by fans worldwide. Ochoa makes his Music Center debut alongside the release of a brand-new album Guajiro, which features guest artists Joan As Police Woman, Rubén Blades and Charlie Musselwhite, and a majority of compositions written by Ochoa himself, cementing his status as a legendary Cuban performer and storyteller. To date, Ochoa has released nine albums, won four Latin Grammys, received a Grammy nomination for 2010's Afrocubism, and collaborated with icons of international music such as Manu Dibango, Charlie Musselwhite, Ry Cooder and Toumani Diabaté. With the release of Guajiro, Ochoa—known for his rugged features, signature cowboy hat and boots, and man-in-black image—adds a new and revealing chapter that weaves together all the threads and strands of his storied life and career into a definitive and compelling personal testament that honors his past while ambitiously taking his music into a new frontier.



“We are thrilled to welcome back La Marisoul, one of the most outstanding Latin music voices today, who most recently electrified audiences in 2022 at The Music Center's Summer SoundWaves concert series. This time she returns with a big band and a gorgeous, old school romance sound that will sweep you off your feet,” said Josephine Ramirez, executive vice president of TMC Arts, the programming arm of The Music Center. “Making his Music Center debut, Eliades Ochoa is sure to build on his already enormous fan base with his distinct style and infectious rhythms rooted deep in Cuban tradition. You'll leave enthralled, energized and wanting more. Join us on August 19 with these extraordinary artists and get ready to have a blast!”



Live at The Music Center is generously supported by Tina and Jerry Moss/Moss Foundation. In October 2020, Jerry and Tina Moss provided The Music Center with $25 million, the largest single contribution for programming in the organization's history. The monies are designed to support The Music Center's work to increase the breadth and depth of its public presentations with a particular focus on quality, affordable arts programming that is relevant to and reflective of Los Angeles' diverse communities. This free summer concert—part of the Live at The Music Center series—is open to all and will be held annually outdoors on Jerry Moss Plaza. Grammy and Latin Grammy winning band Ozomatli headlined the first Live at The Music Center concert in September 2022 over Labor Day Weekend. The iconic L.A. band performed its urban-Latino-and-beyond collision of Hip-Hop and Salsa, Dancehall and Cumbia, Samba and Funk, Merengue and Comparsa, and more. The special evening began with a 40-minute DJ set by renowned Stones Throw label head L.A.-based Peanut Butter Wolf.



Beverages will be available for sale on-site. No outside alcohol allowed.



Self-parking will be available in The Music Center Main Garage (accessible via the Grand Avenue entrance) and the Walt Disney Concert Hall Garage for $10 per vehicle. Valet parking is not available. Given the large number of attendees expected, the public is highly encouraged to take public transportation. The Music Center is located across the street from Gloria Molina Grand Park, which is home to the Civic Center/Grand Park station along the Metro B Line (Red) and Metro D Line (Purple). Concertgoers also can reach The Music Center easily by riding Metro's new Regional Connector to the Grand Avenue Arts/Bunker Hill stop.



The Music Center welcomes all visitors and is committed to making its programs, services and venues accessible to everyone, including service animals. For those in need of vision, aural or mobility assistance, please contact Guest Services at cvanbrunt@musiccenter.org.



