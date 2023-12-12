LIVE AT THE LEE! Variety Show Comes to the Lee Strasberg Theatre This Week

The event is on Wednesday, December 13th at 7:30pm.
Live at The Lee!, an exciting new variety show, will showcase some of LA's most exciting established and emerging artists across the entertainment spectrum featuring music, comedy, dance, cabaret, magic, drag, burlesque, and more.
Hosted by Aussie entertainer Nick Hardcastle, the evening will include musical director Gregory Nabours and performances by actor Matthew Scott Montgomery, musical artist Mitchell Johnson, Aussie cabaret star Catherine Alcorn, comedian Joshua Perlman, singers Michelle Sharman and Yolanda Thomas, and more. This show will be a holiday treat not to be missed!
Live at The Lee! will take place at the newly refurbished Lee Strasberg Theatre, located at 7936 Santa Monica Boulevard, in West Hollywood, 90046. General admission is $25, with VIP tickets available for $35 (includes reserved seating and other special surprises). The event will also be live streamed (link available for just $5). Tickets may be obtained at www.sweet-tix.com.
Limited street parking is available. All ticket sales are final. Late-comers may not be admitted.
