Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

LIVE AT THE LEE! A Holiday SpecTACKular Announced At The Lee Strasberg Theatre

Live at The Lee! is an exciting new live variety show that showcases some of LA's most exciting established and emerging artists.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

POPULAR

FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 1 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Review: INHERIT THE WIND at Pasadena Playhouse Photo 2 Review: INHERIT THE WIND at Pasadena Playhouse
Review: 70, GIRLS, 70 at Lonny Chapman Theatre Photo 3 Review: 70, GIRLS, 70 at Lonny Chapman Theatre
Review: ALEX EDELMAN'S JUST FOR US at Mark Taper Forum Photo 4 Review: ALEX EDELMAN'S JUST FOR US at Mark Taper Forum

LIVE AT THE LEE! A Holiday SpecTACKular Announced At The Lee Strasberg Theatre

LIVE AT THE LEE! A Holiday SpecTACKular Announced At The Lee Strasberg Theatre

Get ready to spread your Holiday Cheer!

Live at The Lee! is an exciting new live variety show that showcases some of LA's most exciting established and emerging artists across a variety or forms such a music, comedy, dance, cabaret, magic, drag, burlesque and more!

Hosted by Aussie entertainer Nick Hardcastle, featuring special guests including Musical Director Gregory Nabours, Actor Matthew Scott Montgomery, Musical Artist Mitchell Johnson, Aussie Cabaret Star Catherine Alcorn, Comedian Joshua Perlman, Singers Michelle Sharman and Yolanda Thomas AND MORE - you are in for an absolute holiday treat!

Live at The Lee - Holiday SpecTACKular! brings us all in to the newly refurbished Lee Strasberg Theatre, to put the stress of the year behind us and come together to celebrate the hap-happiest season of all!

Buy a general admission ticket for $25 or upgrade to VIP for $35 and get your keep cup and drink on arrival with cheap refills and reserved seating!

Can't make it to the theatre? This event will also be live streamed. You can purchase a live streaming ticket as well for just $5 plus fees.

*MORE ARTISTS TO BE ANNOUNCED - SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

The Lee Strasberg Theatre

7936 Santa Monica Blvd. West Hollywood CA 90046

*Parking - street parking only. It is limited and you are best advised to car pool or use ride share services. Late-comers may not be admitted. All ticket sales are final.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
CAP UCLA Brings Comedy And Innovative Music To The Nimoy This December Photo
CAP UCLA Brings Comedy And Innovative Music To The Nimoy This December

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance will present two exceptional performances set to mesmerize and ignite the imagination of audiences at The Nimoy this December.

2
The Wagner Ensemble To Present Holiday Concert: A FRENCH CHRISTMAS Photo
The Wagner Ensemble To Present Holiday Concert: A FRENCH CHRISTMAS

The Wagner Ensemble presents 'A French Christmas' featuring works by Charpentier and Saint-Saëns. Enjoy festive French carols and the accompaniment of an instrumental ensemble and pianist Robert Blake. Don't miss this holiday concert at St. Francis de Sales Church in Sherman Oaks, CA. Tickets available.

3
7th Annual DANCE AT THE ODYSSEY Festival to Offer Cutting Edge Companies And Choreographer Photo
7th Annual DANCE AT THE ODYSSEY Festival to Offer Cutting Edge Companies And Choreographers

Odyssey Theatre presents the 7th annual 'Dance at the Odyssey' festival featuring cutting edge companies and choreographers. Jan 12-Feb 18.

4
Laguna Playhouse Appoints Michael G. Murphy as Director of Advancement and Karyn Philippse Photo
Laguna Playhouse Appoints Michael G. Murphy as Director of Advancement and Karyn Philippsen as Community Relations Liaison

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE has announced the appointment of Michael G. Murphy as the new Director of Advancement and Karyn Philippsen as the Community Relations Liaison.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
LA Phil’s Organ Recital Series: Christian Schmitt in Los Angeles LA Phil’s Organ Recital Series: Christian Schmitt
Walt Disney Concert Hall (1/07-1/07)
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: March 5 Brahms and Beach in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: March 5 Brahms and Beach
Walt Disney Concert Hall (3/05-3/05)
The Boy Who Cried Wolf in Los Angeles The Boy Who Cried Wolf
Smothers Theatre (4/13-4/13)
A Christmas Carol in Los Angeles A Christmas Carol
Zombie Joe's Underground Theatre (12/14-12/17)
AIDS Threads: From Epidemic to Ecodisaster in Los Angeles AIDS Threads: From Epidemic to Ecodisaster
Skylight Theatre (11/30-11/30)
Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón in Los Angeles Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (7/14-7/14)
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Los Angeles Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (3/21-3/21)
Bob Baker's Nutcracker in Los Angeles Bob Baker's Nutcracker
Bob Baker Marionette Theater (11/25-1/07)
The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina in Los Angeles The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/23-6/23)
A Faery Hunt Enchanted Adventure in Los Angeles A Faery Hunt Enchanted Adventure
Crestwood Hills Park (2/04-2/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You