LISTEN: Kiernan Shipka Talks New Podcast Movie TREAT on THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

The Art of Kindness podcast, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Mad Men star Kiernan Shipka appears in a special Halloween episode.

Listen below!

Shipka discusses her new podcast movie Treat, which is currently streaming across platforms worldwide. Shipka stars as protagonist and narrator Allie West, a teenager dealing with issues beyond her years while struggling to fit in. But when she learns about the mysterious Piper's powerful hold on the town, she, along with her younger brother, realize they are the only ones who can save their community before it rots at the hands of the Piper. The powerhouse also produces the genre-bending new project.