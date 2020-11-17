LGBT Center and Dennis Hensley Present THE MISMATCH GAME â€“ ZOOM FOR THE HOLIDAYS EDITION

The event takes place on three Saturdays, December 5, 12, and 19, at 8pm.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center and Dennis Hensley have announced the beloved, long-running comedy hit The MisMatch Game is set to return with a Zoom for the Holidays Edition on three Saturdays, December 5, 12, and 19, at 8pm.



Producer and host Dennis Hensley will be joined by three panels of some of LA's most creative, hilarious, and demented minds who will deliver irreverent celebrity impersonations while improvising at warped speed. The casts will be announced on www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre.



The Advocate honored The MisMatch Game with a "10 Best Theatre" citation saying, "This recurring Los Angeles happening re-imagines the '70s TV game show The Match Game with full-camp press and excellent sub-lebrity impersonations."



Hensley and company are once again generously donating the proceeds to benefit the Center's full range of free and low-cost programs and services. Since its debut in 2004, The MisMatch Game (previously performed live onstage at the Renberg Theatre) has raised well over $160,000 for the Los Angeles LGBT Center.



There will be gift card prizes for contestants chosen via lottery. Tickets are $15 and may be obtained online at www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre. Zoom link will be provided with ticket purchase.

