LA's Latest World Premiere Musical ARENA: A House MUSIC-al Extended at CASA 0101 Theater Two More Weeks By Abel Alvarado

The producers of the critically acclaimed hit new World Premiere musical, ARENA: A House MUSIC-al, have announced the show will be extended for another two weeks through July 31, 2022. Conceived and Written by Abel Alvarado, and directed by Rigo Tejeda, ARENA: A House MUSIC-al is produced by CASA 0101 Theater, TNH Productions, El Centro Del Pueblo and Los Angeles City Councilmember Gil Cedillo.

On Friday, July 15, 2022, actor Alex Honorato, understudy for the central role of Lucio Torrez will appear on stage in the role. Actor Giovanni Navarro will join the cast in the featured role of Michael in performances scheduled from July 22 - 31, 2022.



Performances will be given on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and on Sundays at 4:00 p.m. through July 31, 2022 at CASA 0101 Theater, 2102 East 1st Street (at St. Louis Street), Boyle Heights, CA 90033. For tickets, please call the CASA 0101 Theater Box Office at 323-263-7684, E-mail tickets@casa0101.org, or buy online at www.casa0101.org

ARENA: A House MUSIC-al is based on the house music of the 1990's at the legendary ARENA Nightclub in Hollywood, CA. A coming of age story which follows Lucio Torrez, a young music minister at his father's Apostolic church, who is looking to live his truth, find his voice and a place where he can be free. ARENA: A House MUSIC-al includes adult themes and nudity. The show is recommended for ages 17 and older.



Under the direction of Rigo Tejeda the cast of 26 actors is led by actor, Preston Gonzalez Valle as Lucio Torrez. Other Cast Members include: Caleb Green as Jerry Rodriguez, Father of the House of Mirage; Matthew Noah as Ms. Martin Mendez, House of Mirage and Arena Hostess (July 15, 16, 17, 29 and 31, 2022); Luis Ceja as Ms. Martin Mendez, House of Mirage and Arena Hostess (July 22, 23, 24 and 30, 2022), Krystal Gem as Donna Sanchez/Fly Girl 1/Ensemble; Casey Alcoser as Erik Stellar, Founder and Program Manager of the Gay Conversion Group, E.X.I.T.; Bryant Melton as Michael, an E.X.I.T. Member/News Reporter/Bartender (July 15, 16 and 17, 2022); Giovanni Navarro as Michael, an E.X.I.T. Member/News Reporter/Bartender (July 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and 31, 2022); Milton David as Pastor Adan Torrrez, Lucio's father; Amy Melendez of Orfa Torrez, Pastor Torrez's wife and Lucio's Mother; Chrissi Erickson as Angelica Torrez, Lucio's sister/Ensemble; Alejandro Lechuga as Gilbert, a Non-Binary Male and Deacon's Son; Christopher Baker as Octavio Tasquez/Kyle/Sex Clubber; Daniela Hernandez as Bambi; Angelica Ornelas as Ensemble; Jenna Small as DJ Irene, Arena's Resident DJ/Anna; Giancarlo Garritano as Johnny Lozano, Jerry Rodriguez's boyfriend; Jocelyn Sanchez as Nancy/House of Mirage Dancer; Bella Bilandzija as Ensemble; Sonny Felis as Nick Lopez, a House of Mirage Member; Obinne Onyeador as Suzen Rivera, Best Friend and Fairy Queen; Michael "Berck" Berckart as Gene La Pietra, Founder and Owner of Arena and Circus Disco; David Reza as Marcos Reyes, Bouncer at Arena/Emilio "Ed" Lemes, Rowdy Boy, Go-Go Dancer; Victor Becerra as Joaquin and Gilbert Understudy; Alexander Huntley as Ensemble and Alex Honorato (Lucio Torrez Understudy).



This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts. Other Production Sponsors include: Eastside Arts Initiative, California Arts Council, Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, FLUX, Kaiser Permanente, Department of Cultural Affairs City of Los Angeles, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, El Centro Del Pueblo and Los Angeles City Councilmember Gil Cedillo, 1st District.



Tickets during are $35 per person for General Admission; $30 per person for Students and Seniors; and $25 per person for Boyle Heights residents with ID and $75 for VIP tickets. ARENA: A House MUSIC-al includes adult themes and nudity. The show is recommended for ages 17 and older. The show is in two acts, with 32 musical numbers, and has an approximate running time of 150 minutes, which doesn't include intermission. Advance reservations are highly encouraged.

The Production Team for ARENA: A House MUSIC-al includes: Josefina López (Founding Artistic Director, CASA 0101 Theater); Emmanuel Deleage (Show Producer and Executive Director, CASA 0101 Theater); Rigo Tejeda (Director of the Musical, Founding Artistic Director, TNH Productions, Show Key Artwork Designer); Abel Alvarado (Creator and Writer of the Musical/Book, Creative Artistic Producing Director and Associate Artistic Director, TNH Productions); Conrado TerrazasCross (Show Executive Producer and Chief Financial Officer for TNH Productions); Felipe Agredano (Show Executive Producer and Government Relations Director for TNH Productions); El Centro Del Pueblo, Sandra Figueroa-Villa, Producer and Kenneth CrossTerrazas (El Centro Del Pueblo Representative); Los Angeles City Councilmember Gil Cedillo, District 1 (Show Executive Producer); Edward Padilla (Casting Director and Board President, CASA 0101 Theater); Benjamin Emory Larson (Composer); Daniel Sugimoto (Additional Songs Composer); Gabrielle Maldonado (Lyricist and Musical Director); Tania Possick (Choreographer); Jocelyn Sanchez (Dance Captain); Marco DeLeón (Set Designer); Alejandro Parra (Lighting Designer); Jules Bronola (Costume Designer); Sydney Reyes (Wardrobe Assistant); Jermaine Alvarado (Costume Assistant); Omar Gutierrez (Make-Up and Wig Designer); Robert Ortiz (Fashion Show Designs for Royal Rubbish); Tony Iniguez (Ms. Martin Gown Designer); Bad Burro by Jose Huizar (Go-Go DanceWear); Patricia Zamorano (Dramaturg); Jerry A. Blackburn (Assistant To The Director); Daniel Corona (Stage Manager); Cassandra Gutierrez (Stage Manager); Ernesto Lopez (Assistant Stage Manager); Max Brother (CASA 0101 Theater Technical Director/COVID Compliance Officer); Gregory Parker (Assistant Technical Director);

Rafael Vasquez (Master Electrician); Itzel Ocampo (Projection Design, CASA 0101 Theater Administrator); Cesar Castro (Sound Engineer); Kenyada Himes (Music Track Production); Steve Gil Flores (DJ Consultant); Lorenzo Tambriz (Set Builder); Mark Kraus (CASA 0101 Development Director and Webmaster); (George Villanueva (CASA 0101 Theater House Maintenance); Al Aguilar and JP Torres (Production Assistant)s; Gabriela López de Dennis, Soap Studio Inc. (Program Designer); José Miranda (Production Photographer); Rudy Torres (Production Photography Assistant) and Steve Moyer Public Relations (Press Representative).