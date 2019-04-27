LASC Presents NEXT TO NORMAL

Los Altos Stage Company presents the emotional powerhouse musical Next to Normal, an unflinching look at a suburban family struggling with the effects of mental illness. The production runs May 23 - June 23.

With book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, Next to Normal explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, Next to Normal was also chosen as "one of the year's ten best shows" by critics around the country, including The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, and The New York Times.



Dad's an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, with all appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, sympathy, and heart.

With Tony Awards for "Best Original Score" and "Best Orchestrations," the surging contemporary rock score ranges from heartfelt ballads to outright rockers.

"Next to Normal" covers a challenging subject, no question. That it's hopeful and uplifting, not depressing, is more than a triumph; it's next to wondrous. - The New York Daily News



Los Altos Stage Company's production is directed by highly-sought-after director Janie Scott, who has directed and choreographed across the country for regional, summer stock, industrial, and local theatre, including co-choreographing the Broadway production of the original Merrily We Roll Along. Janie is joined on the creative team by Musical Director Lauren Bevilacqua, with Scenic design by Nathanael Card, Costume design by Lisa Rozman, Lighting design by Edward Hunter, Sound design by Ken Kilen, and Properties design by Phyllis E. Garland.

Next to Normal features a stellar cast of six talented local performers: Ella Ruth Francis, Joey McDaniel, Mitchell Mosley, David Saber, Anthony Stephens, and Jillian Toby-Cummings.

Next to Normal plays at the Bus Barn Theater May 23 (Preview Night) through June 23. Wednesday through Saturday evening performances begin at 8 pm, and Sunday matinee performances begin at 3 pm. Ticket prices range from $20 (student) to $38, including gala Opening Night tickets on Friday, May 24, with an artists' reception following the performance. Tickets can be purchased online at losaltosstage.org or by calling the Box Office at 650-941-0551. All 2018-2019 Season productions are performed in the Bus Barn Theater located at the Hillview Community Center, 97 Hillview Avenue, Los Altos, California, 94022.





