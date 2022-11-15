LA'S Union Station to Launch Holiday Season With Live Performances, Tree Lighting & More

The iconic Union Station will become a hub for the holidays on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m., summoning the sights and sounds of the season with the 7th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony under the stars in the Station's South Patio. Guests can enjoy live music from the Kingston Ska Collective and Grupo Bella, programmed by Metro Art Presents. Additionally, the evening will feature an appearance by VIP guests from the North Pole to vault visitors into the holiday spirit - plus live sketching by illustrator Joey Mason.

To kick off the season, the historic Station will illuminate a towering 35-foot tree as guests are immersed in thousands of glistening lights on the striking South Patio while enjoying a free hot cocoa and holiday cookie bar. The fun, festive, family-friendly celebration will also feature a holiday arts and crafts zone, custom photo ops and Santa selfies.

The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with the tree lighting slated for 7:15 p.m.

Kingston Ska Collective, featuring members of Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra, is best described as Duke Ellington meets Jamaica. The group fuses the big band jazz arrangements of the 1940s with the sound of the Caribbean for a signature one-of-a-kind experience. Ska will collide with holiday classics at this unique performance featuring world-class jazz musicians from across Los Angeles.

Additionally, guests can enjoy a distinctive holiday set from Grupo Bella, a multi-faceted band from LA with roots in Mariachi who perform a broad assortment of music spanning many different cultures, genres and time periods.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., illustrator Joey Mason will sketch Union Station and his signature Los Angeles cityscapes live from the majestic South Patio.

Additionally, guests can ring in the holidays with a meal or craft cocktail at the beloved Traxx Restaurant & Bar or raise a stein to the season at the Homebound Brew Haus.

For more information, visit https://www.unionstationla.com/happenings/holiday-tree-lighting