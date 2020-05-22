LAO At Home Events Announced For Week Of May 26

During its unplanned hiatus from public performances, LA Opera has created an extensive array of online programming under the banner LAO at Home. Here's what's on tap for next week.

Tuesday, May 26, at 2pm PDT - Opera Family Time

This week, we feature all things Opera Camp, from highlights of past performances to what's in store for this summer.

Wednesday, May 27, at 4pm PDT - Living Room Recital

Baritone Alexander Birch Elliot has garnered praise for his "heated intensity and beguiling timbre of mahogany" (New York Times). Before making his company debut in 2021 as the ill-fated Jan in Breaking the Waves, he'll perform favorite selections of opera, musical theater and the Great American Songbook.

Thursday, May 28, at 4pm PDT - Backstage at LA OperaThe spotlight shines on four members of the LA Opera Orchestra - Roberto Cani, John Walz, Steven Becknell and Hana Kim - who have prepared a performance full of sweet sounds.

Friday, May 29, at 4pm PDT - Living Room RecitalTwo illustrious alumnae of our young artist program, soprano Amanda Woodbury (most recently returning as Micaëla in Carmen) and pianist Aurelia Andrews, are featured in a dazzling program of opera, operetta, art songs and standards.

To access all of these programs, and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/LAOatHome.

