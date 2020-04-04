LAO At Home Announces Events For Week Of April 6

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

During its unplanned hiatus from public performances, LA Opera has created an extensive array of online programming under the banner LAO at Home. Here's what's on tap for next week.

Monday, April 6, at 4pm PDT - Living Room RecitalSoprano Janai Brugger (an LAO favorite, set to return as Zerlina in Don Giovanni) in a live performance with violinist Javier Orman

Tuesday, April 7, at 2pm PDT - Opera Family Time

Livestream of The Prospector, an adaptation of Puccini's The Girl of the Golden West for kids. The whole family can learn about the Gold Rush in operatic fashion together.

Wednesday, April 8, at 4pm PDT - Opera to Learn ByIn a new audio podcast, Music Director James Conlon dives into the operas of two great composers, Debussy and Wagner, and explores how their works influenced each other.

Thursday, April 9, at 4pm PDT - Living Room RecitalTwo of the company's resident artists, soprano Sylvia D'Eramo and baritone Michael J. Hawk, perform some of their favorite songs and arias.

Friday, April 10, at 4pm PDT - Backstage at LAOWe turn a spotlight onto our talented stage crew, without whom the show most definitely wouldn't go on.

To access all of these programs, and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/LAOatHome.





