LACO Showcases Italian Baroque Masterworks Featuring Guitarist JIJI This May

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra's popular Baroque Series concludes with a selection of masterworks from the Italian Baroque by Vivaldi, Scarlatti and others led by Concertmaster and Director of Chamber Music Margaret Batjer and featuring virtuosic South Korean-born guitarist JIJI on Saturday, May 4, 2024, 7:30 pm, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, and Sunday, May 5, 2024, 7:30 pm, at The Huntington's Rothenberg Hall in San Marino. JIJI is known for her command of diverse repertoire and compelling stage presence.

Principal Cello Andrew Shulman is also a featured soloist on the program that includes the Concerto No. 3 in D minor for Cello, Strings, and Basso Continuo by Leonard Leo, who was considered Domenico Scarlatti's heir apparent, Scarlatti's Sonata in D minor, and Charles Avison/Domenico Scarlatti's Concerto Grosso No. 6 in D major.

Additionally, LACO presents Vivaldi's “Summer” from The Four Seasons and Vivaldi's Concerto in D minor. Two contemporary works inspired by the era round out the program – Caroline Shaw's Stucco & Brocatelle and Max Richter's recomposed version of “Summer” from Vivaldi's Four Seasons.

Steinway is the official piano of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.

Tickets

Tickets ($19-$69, The Wallis; $46-$58, The Huntington) may be purchased online at laco.org or by calling LACO at 213 622 7001 x1. Discounted tickets are also available by phone for seniors 65 years of age and older and for students.