Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LA Writers Center Presents Reading of CHASING THE WOLF

It stars Donna Simone Johnson, Micheal Dempsey, Courtney Sheets, Derek Snow, Matthew Patrick Fox, and Paul Mischeshin among others. 

Mar. 16, 2021  
LA Writers Center Presents Reading of CHASING THE WOLF

LA Writers Center presents a free online reading of "Chasing the Wolf" by Nathan Singer as a part of their "Breathe" online play reading series, which will live stream on the global, commons-based, peer-produced HowlRound TV network at Howlround.tv beginning Saturday 27 March 2021 at 11 a.m. PDT (San Francisco, UTC-7) / 1 p.m. CDT (Chicago, UTC-5) / 2 p.m. EDT (New York, UTC-4).

The LA Writers Center is a diverse organization that developed new work that has amplified BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ stories for almost two decades. But they believe that they can do better. LAWC is partnering with HowlRound to present "Breathe," an online play reading series designed to advance these stories. They are presenting one reading a month through the end of the year.

"Chasing The Wolf", is directed by Derek Snow, and stars Donna Simone Johnson, Micheal Dempsey, Courtney Sheets, Derek Snow, Matthew Patrick Fox, and Paul Mischeshin among others.

When a young artist and the woman he loves find themselves imprisoned within a moment in time between present day New York and Mississippi 1938, they attempt to make sense of a world in which they can't seem to fit and find their place in the "center of the Universe." But there are stones in their pathway, and hellhounds on their trail. At times both bleak and redemptive - much like the Blues itself - Chasing the Wolf is a surprisingly tender look into the madness of love, the madness of hate, and the dark secrets that lie along the banks of the muddy Mississippi.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Dance First Phone Case
Courtney Reed: Broadway Babe Onesie
BroadwayWorld Hoodie

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories
Los Angeles LGBT Center and Dennis Hensley Present THE MISMATCH GAME ONLINE! VAX TO THE MA Photo

Los Angeles LGBT Center and Dennis Hensley Present THE MISMATCH GAME ONLINE! VAX TO THE MAX EDITION

Charles Phoenix & Catalina Island Museum Present Virtual CATALINALAND, April 10 Photo

Charles Phoenix & Catalina Island Museum Present Virtual CATALINALAND, April 10

The Robey Theatre Company Presents Paul Robeson Birthday Celebration On April 9 Photo

The Robey Theatre Company Presents Paul Robeson Birthday Celebration On April 9

NFMLA Welcomes Ryan Case for A Panel Discussion On TV Editing And Directing Photo

NFMLA Welcomes Ryan Case for A Panel Discussion On TV Editing And Directing


More Hot Stories For You

  • Weston Art Gallery Presents 'Social Recession'
  • Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Announces Harold Brown as First Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer
  • Cincinnati Black Theatre Artist Collective With Falcon Theatre Presents TO BE BLACK
  • Sydnee Winters Stars As Lena Horne in A MOMENT WITH A LADY