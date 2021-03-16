LA Writers Center Presents Reading of CHASING THE WOLF

LA Writers Center presents a free online reading of "Chasing the Wolf" by Nathan Singer as a part of their "Breathe" online play reading series, which will live stream on the global, commons-based, peer-produced HowlRound TV network at Howlround.tv beginning Saturday 27 March 2021 at 11 a.m. PDT (San Francisco, UTC-7) / 1 p.m. CDT (Chicago, UTC-5) / 2 p.m. EDT (New York, UTC-4).

The LA Writers Center is a diverse organization that developed new work that has amplified BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ stories for almost two decades. But they believe that they can do better. LAWC is partnering with HowlRound to present "Breathe," an online play reading series designed to advance these stories. They are presenting one reading a month through the end of the year.

"Chasing The Wolf", is directed by Derek Snow, and stars Donna Simone Johnson, Micheal Dempsey, Courtney Sheets, Derek Snow, Matthew Patrick Fox, and Paul Mischeshin among others.

When a young artist and the woman he loves find themselves imprisoned within a moment in time between present day New York and Mississippi 1938, they attempt to make sense of a world in which they can't seem to fit and find their place in the "center of the Universe." But there are stones in their pathway, and hellhounds on their trail. At times both bleak and redemptive - much like the Blues itself - Chasing the Wolf is a surprisingly tender look into the madness of love, the madness of hate, and the dark secrets that lie along the banks of the muddy Mississippi.