L.A. Theatre Works Will Release Recording of THE GREAT GATSBY

L.A. Theatre Works brings the roaring twenties to vivid life with an all-new audio theater production of The Great Gatsby. Starring Rufus Swell (The Diplomat), Sarah Drew (Grey’s Anatomy) and Nate Corddry (For All Mankind), this fresh take on the classic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald is adapted by LATW senior producer Anna Lyse Erikson and directed by Rosalind Ayres. The state-of-the-art recording, which will be released for digital download and online streaming on September 12, is available now for pre-orders at latw.org.



Sewell stars in the title role as Jay Gatsby, a self-made millionaire consumed with desire for his former lover, Daisy Buchanan (Drew). Set in New York during the “Jazz Age” (a term coined by Fitzgerald), the story is narrated by Corddry as new neighbor Nick Carraway, who finds himself caught up in Gatsby’s ill-fated pursuit of Daisy and their seductive world of lavish wealth, wild parties and free-flowing liquor. Also in the cast are Anna Lyse Erikson, Mike McShane, Moira Quirk, Darren Richardson, André Solgiuzzo, Devon Sorvari and Matthew Wolf.



“We are delighted to add this expert, faithful adaptation with its illustrious cast to our collection of close to 600 recorded stage plays,” says L.A. Theatre Works producing director Susan Loewenberg.



L.A. Theatre Works stands apart in its approach to making great theater widely accessible and affordable, bringing plays into homes and classrooms of millions of theater lovers, teachers and students each year. The company’s syndicated audio theater series broadcasts weekly on public radio stations across the U.S. (locally, in Southern California, on KPFK 90.7 FM); can be downloaded as a podcast via iTunes, NPR One, or wherever you get your podcasts; and can be streamed on demand at latw.org. The L.A. Theatre Works catalog of over 600 recorded plays is the largest archive of its kind in the world.