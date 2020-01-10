L.A. Theatre Works Airs JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG For 75th Anniversary Of Liberation

This week, L.A Theatre Works honors the 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation with a broadcast of Judgment at Nuremberg by Abby Mann.

The LATW recording of Mann's play about the Nuremberg trials, under which German leaders were found guilty of crimes against humanity, is currently streaming on the L.A. Theatre Works website at www.latw.org from now through Friday, Jan. 17, and can be heard on radio station KPFK 90.7FM and at www.kpfk.org on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 10 p.m.

Judgment at Nuremberg is directed by Shannon Cochran and stars Ryan Vincent Anderson, Michael Canavan, Jake Green, Harry Hamlin, Shannon Holt, Alan Mandell, James Morrison, David Selby, Kate Steele, Nick Toren and John Vickery.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You

The broadcast includes a conversation with Bruce Einhorn, a judge who served at the Justice Department supervising litigation against Nazi war criminals and is currently a professor at Pepperdine University.