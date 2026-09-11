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LA Phil Breaks Attendance Record for Classical Programming in 2026 Hollywood Bowl Season

Over 158,000 tickets were purchased across 17 distinct classical programs, eclipsing 2017’s previous summer attendance record of approximately 140,000 by 13%.

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LA Phil Breaks Attendance Record for Classical Programming in 2026 Hollywood Bowl Season

The LA Phil revealed record-breaking attendance for the 2026 Hollywood Bowl season’s classical programming upon the conclusion of the summer season’s classical offerings. Over 158,000 tickets were purchased across 17 distinct classical programs, eclipsing 2017’s previous summer attendance record of approximately 140,000 by 13%.

Notable highlights included a celebration of LA Phil Artistic and Cultural Laureate Gustavo Dudamel with the LA Phil and musicians of YOLA, performances from visiting ensembles including the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) and Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO) and a trio of concerts featuring the LA Phil performing the film music of Joe Hisaishi, which surpassed the Hollywood Bowl attendance record for a single classical program.

For information on attending the remaining programming of the Hollywood Bowl’s summer season, please visit: http://www.hollywoodbowl.com/. The LA Phil will announce its 2027 Hollywood Bowl season in winter 2027.

Photo credit: Elizabeth Asher for LA Phil

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