COME FROM AWAY to Take Flight at A Noise Within

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A Noise Within will present Come From Away, the award-winning Broadway musical based on the extraordinary true story of how the people of Gander, Newfoundland, welcomed thousands of air travelers stranded in the aftermath of 9/11. Directed by Julia Rodriguez-Elliott, with music direction by Rod Bagheri, performances run October 10 through November 1. Discounted previews begin October 4.

On September 11, 2001, 38 planes were diverted to Gander, a town of roughly 9,000 people. Suddenly, its residents were caring for some 7,000 unexpected visitors from around the world. They opened their homes, shared their food and transformed five days of fear and uncertainty into a singular demonstration of generosity.

“It's a remarkable story about people coming together during the most horrific moment in our history to choose love over all,” says Rodriguez-Elliott. “They didn't even think about it, it's just what they did. They didn't have any time to prepare. They simply saw people who needed help and said, 'Come in.'”

With its infectious, folk-influenced score, kinetic storytelling and deeply human characters, Come From Away is a testament to the best aspects of human nature. A Noise Within's 12-member ensemble, backed by a seven-piece live band headed up by Bagheri, creates an entire community onstage, moving fluidly between the people of Newfoundland and the “come from aways” who suddenly find themselves far from home. In A Noise Within's 324-seat theater, audiences experience this exceptional story of generosity and connection at unusually close range.

“This musical means a lot to me personally,” notes Bagheri. “My father is an Iranian immigrant, and after 9/11 I was quickly made aware of the ugly thoughts that some people keep barely hidden underneath a polite facade. Over the last 25 years I've been taught some unfortunate lessons in prejudice, but I've learned so many more lessons in the value and beauty of community and altruism. Every single time I've seen this show it's been a wonderfully cathartic experience for me, and I hope when people see our production they, too, are reminded that we're all at our best when we help one another.”

The company includes Geoff Elliott, Lesley Fera, Amber Liekhus, Kasey Mahaffy, Ed F. Martin, Trisha Miller, Nathan Mohebbi, Cassandra Marie Murphy, David Nevell, Desmond Newson, Julianna Picasso, Hannah Sedlacek and Juliana Sloan As part of the creative process, several members had the opportunity to meet their real-life counterparts.

“The generosity of spirit of the people whose story this is based on has been overwhelming,” Rodriguez-Elliott says. “This year marks the 25th anniversary, so they're being pulled in every direction, plus every theater doing a production tries to contact them. Yet, when they talk to us, it's as if they're sharing their stories for the first time. The thing about meeting these people is the realization that the musical is truly authentic to the essence of who they are — there doesn't seem to be a false note. It's a beautiful story about our better angels, and now it's become a joyous and uplifting theatrical experience.”

The creative team includes scenic designer Frederica Nascimento; lighting designer Ken Booth; sound designer Jeff Gardner; Costume Designer Gary Lennon; projections designer Nick Santiago; wig and makeup designer Tony Valdés; properties designer Stephen Taylor; dialect coach Andrea Odinov; choreographer Indira Tyler; and dramaturg Dr. Miranda Johnson-Haddad. The production stage manager is Angela Sonner, with Hope Matthews assisting. Come From Away is licensed by Music Theatre International.

Performances of Come From Away take place October 10 through November 1 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees every Saturday and Sunday (no matinee on Saturday, Oct. 10; no evening performance on Saturday, Oct. 31). Four preview performances take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, and at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7; Thursday, Oct. 8; and Friday, Oct. 9.

A one-hour INsiders Discussion Group will take place prior to the matinee on Sunday, Oct. 11 beginning at 12:30 p.m. Post-performance conversations with the artists will take place on Fridays, Oct. 16; Oct. 23; and Oct. 30; and Sundays, Oct. 18 and Oct. 25. GalaPro closed captioning is available at the 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1, courtesy of the Perenchio Foundation. Saturday, Oct. 17 is “Pride & Community Night,” a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and allies; a free social mixer begins at 6:30 p.m. with tables hosted by ANW's Pride partners. Saturday, Oct. 24 is “Teen Night,” offering special events and free snacks before the show for patrons ages 13-19. Student matinees are scheduled on select weekdays at 10:30 a.m.; interested educators should email education@anoisewithin.org.

Tickets to Come From Away start at $41.75 (including fees). Student tickets start at $20. Tickets to the previews on Wednesday, Oct. 7 and Thursday, Oct. 8 will be Pay What You Choose starting at $10 (available online beginning at noon the Monday prior, and at the box office beginning at 2 p.m. on the day of the performance). Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

A Noise Within is located at 3352 E Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (626) 356-3121 or go to anoisewithin.org.

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