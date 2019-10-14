LA Opera Presents Tenor Javier Camarena In Recital

One of the premiere singers of our time, Mexican tenor Javier Camarena returns to LA Opera for a recital with Cuban-born pianist Ángel Rodríguez.

The performance will feature Bel Canto arias from operas by Bellini, Rossini and Donizetti - including Tonio's showpiece aria from The Daughter of the Regiment - as well as a musical tour of the Spanish-speaking world through popular zarzuela arias and songs by Spanish and Latin American composers.

The recital will take place at 7:30pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (135 North Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA, 90012).

Praised for his burnished tone, gleaming high notes, flawless coloratura and powerful dramatic portrayals, Javier Camarena regularly appears in the world's top opera houses. He made his LA Opera debut in 2017 as Nadir in The Pearl Fishers.

He began the 2019/20 season at the Opéra National de Paris in I Puritani. After his LA recital, he appears in Madrid in Il Pirata and Zurich in La Cenerentola, which he also sings at the Metropolitan Opera. The Salzburg Easter Festival 2020 will feature him in Don Pasquale. At the end of the season, he appears in La Sonnambula with the Deutsche Oper Berlin.

Javier Camarena and pianist Ángel Rodríguez have been musical partners for many years and perform recitals all over the world. They started off this season with a recital in Santander, Spain. A recital tour through Spain will take them to Barcelona, San Sebastian, Oviedo, Valencia and Madrid.

Tickets are on sale now. Tickets begin at $14 and can be purchased online at LAOpera.org, by phone at 213.972.8001, or in person at the LA Opera box office at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90012). For disability access, call 213.972.0777 or email LAOpera@LAOpera.org.





