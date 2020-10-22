LA Opera Announces Online Events for the Week Of October 26

Here's what's on tap for the week to come.

While LA Opera awaits its cue to return to live performances onstage, the company has turned to creating an array of online content through the LA Opera On Now initiative, which will soon expand to include a series of exciting new Digital Shorts commissions as well as a November 14 stream of The Anonymous Lover by Joseph Bologne, the first known Black classical composer. Since the launch of the initiative in March, these popular online offerings have accumulated more than 750,000 views to date.

Here's what's on tap for the week to come.

Tuesday, October 27, at 4pm PDT - Learn at Home (Grown-Up Edition)

Join host Jeremy Frank (LAO's associate chorus master) at the piano, pour yourself something tasty to drink, and enjoy this week's Halloween-themed episode of Opera Happy Hour, for a look at the craziest deaths in opera.

Friday, October 30, at 4pm PDT - Living Room Recital

Tenor Frederick Ballentine (an alumnus of the young artist program) partners with mezzo-soprano Fleur Barron and pianist Kunal Lahiry for a Halloween recital featuring songs that are creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky-along with the hair-raising final scene of Carmen.

To access all of these programs and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/OnNow.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You