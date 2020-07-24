LA Opera Announces LAO At Home Events For July 25-30

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

During its hiatus from public performances, LA Opera has created an extensive array of online programming under the banner LAO At Home. Here's what's on tap for the week to come.

Saturday, July 25, at 8am PDT - From the Vault

A marathon all-day audio stream of Wagner's epic Der Ring des Nibelungen commemorates the ten-year anniversary of the company's first Ring cycle. Conducted by Music Director James Conlon, the Ring cycle will be featured in a back-to-back audio stream of all four operas: Das Rheingold at 8am; Die Walküre at 11am; Siegfried at 3pm; and Götterdämmerung at 7pm.

Tuesday, July 28, at 12pm PDT - Season Update

An update from President and CEO Christopher Koelsch on LA Opera's 2020/21 season (and beyond).

Thursday, July 30, at 4pm PDT - Living Room Recital

In her virtual company debut, soprano Latonia Moore, a star at the Metropolitan Opera, partners with pianist Roberto Berrocal for the Letter Scene from Eugene Onegin, an aria from Puccini's little known Edgar, and songs by Rachmaninoff and the early 20th-century American composer Wintter Watts.

To access all of these programs and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/AtHome.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You