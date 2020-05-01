LA Opera Announces At Home Events, May 5-8

During its unplanned hiatus from public performances, LA Opera has created an extensive array of online programming under the banner LAO at Home. Here's what's on tap for next week.

Tuesday, May 5, at 2pm PDT - Opera Family Time

Soprano Katharine Powers explores the songs that Shakespeare included in many of his plays. In this episode, parents and their young ones can learn about the glorious music inspired by Shakespeare's works.

Soprano Katharine Powers explores the songs that Shakespeare included in many of his plays. In this episode, parents and their young ones can learn about the glorious music inspired by Shakespeare's works. Wednesday, May 6, at 4pm PDT - Living Room Recital

Earlier this season, Theo Hoffman stole the show as Papageno in The Magic Flute. Catch this fast-rising baritone (a former LAO young artist) in a song recital including works by Schubert, Mahler and Rachmaninov, along with a healthy helping of Sondheim.

Earlier this season, Theo Hoffman stole the show as Papageno in The Magic Flute. Catch this fast-rising baritone (a former LAO young artist) in a song recital including works by Schubert, Mahler and Rachmaninov, along with a healthy helping of Sondheim. Thursday, May 7, at 5pm PDT - From the VaultThe Clemency of Titus was one of last season's biggest hits. If you missed this rarely performed Mozart masterpiece in 2019, here's your chance to experience an illustrated audio stream of that production, featuring an unforgettable star turn from tenor Russell Thomas, conducted by James Conlon.



Friday May 8, at 12PM PDT - Living Room RecitalBaritone Christopher Maltman, last seen at LA Opera as Beaumarchais in The Ghosts of Versailles, had been set to return in June as the conniving Count in The Marriage of Figaro. Now that the season has (prematurely) ended, he'll collaborate with pianist Audrey Saint-Gil for a recital that's heavy on Mozart, including the Count's aria - and Figaro's too.

To access all of these programs, and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/LAOatHome.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You