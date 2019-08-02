LA Haunted Hayride Gets Complete Revamp For 2019 Season

The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride announced plans today for a completely reimagined and unparalleled haunted experience for 2019, including an expanded lineup of event attractions and ghostly theme for the very first time. Produced by Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, the highly anticipated Halloween attraction will return to Griffith Park for the 11th consecutive year on Saturday, September 28 - Saturday, November 2, 2019.

Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00AM PT at LosAngelesHauntedHayride.com. For the very first time and due to popular demand, the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride will be open following Halloween, through Saturday, November 2, 2019.

This year, the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride will transform the Griffith Park grounds into Midnight Falls, an eerie and mysterious fictitious village set in 1985, where time stands still and it is always Halloween. Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group is making a sizeable investment this year, resulting in an entirely new experience, from new attractions to new characters. Every scare zone, maze, ride, character, set and narrative are entirely new and reimagined.

New and revamped attractions will include:

Midnight Falls Town Square: Located in the center of the small town, the annual Midnight Falls Halloween Festival comes to life with joyous decorations, Jack O' Lanterns and glowing orange lights. The Town Square will feature a stage with high-spirited entertainment, food and beverage booths, a psychic and Midnight Falls townsfolk such as the City Councilman and Pageant Queen lurking in the shadows. However, despite the celebratory atmosphere, there is an unsettling sense of foreboding - all is not right in this peculiar place.

Midnight Mortuary Haunted House: The dark and ominous house at the end of the street looms over Midnight Falls. Owned and operated by the Marlow family for decades, guests can tour the local funeral parlor to reveal its sinister secrets.

Roadkill Ranch: Just on the outskirts of Midnight Falls inside the forest, an open-air maze experience awaits. At Roadkill Ranch, mysterious ranch hands are responsible for collecting the main highway's deceased varmints. However, their hack methods of body disposal come back to bite with an insatiable vengeance as characters come back to life and haunt the visitors in a high-energy haunted maze through a barn, corn fields and hay stacks.

Trick-or-Treat: A unique take on a traditional haunted maze, trick-or-treaters go door to door of 12 local homes inside Midnight Falls. However, it is soon discovered the ghoulish residents have far more tricks than treats. The wondrous magic of a traditional neighborhood Halloween celebration is turned upside down as terrors stalk the streets in Trick-or-Treat.

Haunted Hayride: Within the foothills of Midnight Falls, crowd favorite, the Hayride leads to a thrilling adventure of horrors afflicting the town. Out in the darkness, a portal has opened spilling hideous creatures from its rotted mouth. The spirit of Halloween comes to life surrounding helpless victims brave enough to board the Hayride.

Escape Rooms: Additionally, attendees will have the option to partake in three individually-themed, short-play escape rooms at an additional cost of $5.00 per game.

Tickets for the 2019 Los Angeles Hayride will go on sale Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00AM PT at LosAngelesHauntedHayride.com. Ticket prices range from $34.99-$109.00 per person. Pre-sale discounts will be available August 9-16 ($10 off), August 17-23 ($7 off) and August 24-31 ($5 off). Regular prices will take effect on September 1.

Additional details and seasonal events will be announced in the coming months. For more information, please visit LosAngelesHauntedHayride.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group





