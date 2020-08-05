L.A. County Department of Art & Culture to Receive Grant Of $10 Million

The grant will support nonprofit arts organizations suffering from business interruption due to COVID-19.

Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced it will receive a $10 million allocation from the $1.220 billion CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds awarded to Los Angeles County by the U.S. Treasury for COVID-19-related expenditures (Spending Plan), addressing the release of CARES Act Relief funds detailed in the Spending Plan to assist and respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The $10M will go to the Department of Arts and Culture to provide grants to Los Angeles County 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organizations suffering from business interruption due to COVID-19-related business closures.

To maximize reach and efficiency, funds will go to nonprofit arts organizations that are recipients of the Department of Arts and Culture's Organizational Grant Program (OGP), as well as other arts nonprofits that are grantees of local municipal arts agencies within the County. To promote equity, priority will be given to organizations with an operating budget of $15M or less, in alignment with the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs' small business definition.

This will ensure that small and mid-sized arts organizations, which are often in service of the County's most vulnerable communities, are reached and supported. Eligibility, application, and guidelines for the CARES Act Arts Relief Fund will be announced by the Department of Arts and Culture in the coming weeks. All funds must be dispersed by Dec 30, 2020.

