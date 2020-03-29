LA Cabaret Star Announces Online Mini-Concert Series

Stuck at home and looking for some musical theater magic? Join LA-based performer Victoria Gordon for Victoria Gordon LIVE ON SUNDAY, a series of concerts performed live from lockdown.

These 30 minute mini-concerts, consisting of five songs each, will take place every other Sunday starting on Sunday, April 5. They're currently scheduled through the end of May. The shows run from 6:00-6:30 PM PST and are available to watch anytime following the live performance.

"Following the success of my SONDHEIM ON SUNDAY mini-concert, I decided to keep sharing music with my fans through Twitch," says Gordon. "I enjoy getting to put on shows, and even though I miss the audience, I'm thrilled that anyone, anywhere in the world, can join me for these smaller shows!"

DATE: April 5, April 19, May 3, May 17, May 31

TIME: 6:00 PM PST (live); anytime (replay)

TO WATCH: http://twitch.tv/thevictoriagordon

Victoria Gordon is an LA-based actress, director, producer, singer, and writer. Her cabaret work has been nominated for Robby and BroadwayWorld Awards and received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. She is also the award-winning producer and star of sitcom BEHIND THE TIMES and the Amazon film I MIGHT BE FAMOUS.

WEBSITE: http://thevictoriagordon.com

INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/thevictoriagordon

TWITTER: http://twitter.com/thevictorialive





