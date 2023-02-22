LA Art Show Wraps Up Successful Return With Impressive Global Lineup And An Impactful Climate Agenda

The LA Art Show, LA's largest and longest-running art fair, wrapped up its 28th iteration following a triumphant return to the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 15 through 19, 2023.

Guided by the leadership of LA Art Show producer and director Kassandra Voyagis, the fair kicked off the City's art season, uniting galleries, curators, collectors, and celebrities alike. LA Art Show 2023 saw a larger global presence than ever before with over 120 galleries and 35% higher attendance than last year's show, bringing the total attendees to around 60,000 people.

The fair debuted with a successful Opening Night Premiere Party hosted by actress Ashley Tisdale, raising funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the show's charitable partner of 9 years, who received 15% of all ticket proceeds. Visitors gathered to see iconic LA artist Robert Vargas live painting a powerful mural as part of the series, The sacRED Project. "Protect The Life Givers," was on view throughout and is the third mural in a three-city series - Albuquerque, New York City and now Los Angeles - addressing the epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and the #MMIW movement.

The European Pavilion returned along with an increased presence from Asia marked by the launch of the Japanese Pavilion as well as 15 galleries from South Korea, a testament to the country's thriving arts scene, which was celebrated with an opening night reception for Korean dignitaries.

"I spent much of 2022 traveling to scout international participants and it was inspiring to see attendees blown away by the scope of the work represented at this year's show. It was an honor to help bring it all together and we will continue to expand our international presence" says LA Art Show producer Kassandra Voyagis.

A few LA Art Show 2023 highlights included:

· Ramona Otto's Holy Cow: Pray For Peaceful Coexistence made its debut at LA Art Show (bG Gallery). As a call for peace in a divisive world, Holy Cow combines thousands of religious artifacts from major religious groups, human rights leaders and iconic peace symbolism.

· First-time exhibitor Markowicz Fine Art showcased pioneering artist Carole Feuerman's hyper-realistic sculpture of a swimmer "Bibi on the Ball," which captured the attention of visitors and the local networks alike.

· Song-Word Art House's exhibit was based on the song "LA Woman" by The Doors, which featured an original artwork by legendary guitarist Robby Krieger inspired by the mysterious words "MR MOJO RISIN" an anagram to the name "Jim Morrison."

· Artist MARCK's "GEGENSTROM XXL" at Licht Feld Gallery attracted the crowds, showing a woman trapped in a box filled with water, searching for a way out, seemingly unaffected by the hopelessness of her situation yet never losing faith. The power of MARCK's work is enhanced by his choice of materials, transforming an ordinary appliance into a stunning video sculpture.

· Artwork by actor Val Kilmer at Fabrik Projects included works from his Icon painting series in which Kilmer investigates the nature of Icons and explore themes of identity and American mythic archetypes.

The fair's non-commercial platform DIVERSEartLA, curated by Marisa Caichiolo, inspired dialogue through art, featuring 9 interdisciplinary projects examining the climate crisis, including The Museum of Latin American Art's "When God Was A Woman, 1980-2021" - a double-sided mural - by artist and ecofeminist, Judy Baca. Thirteen women represent Latina, Chicana and all women with their naked bodies shown in the volcano synonymous with life while the other side depicts a goddess possessing vital energy, Mother Earth. Korean artist HanHo's "Eternal Light," showcased a massive nine-part multimedia work presented by ReflectSpace Gallery (City of Glendale Library). The work, inspired by Michelangelo's "The Last Judgment," re-imagined an apocalyptic scenario for the 21st century.

LA Art Show 2023 ended with DIVERSEartLA presenting their inaugural Museum Acquisition Award - created and chosen by Spain's La Neomudejar Museum - to artist Hogan Brown at Arcadia Contemporary who will now be part of the Museum's collection.

Mark your calendars for next year's show at the LA Convention Center from Feb 14-18 2024. Visit: www.laartshow.com.