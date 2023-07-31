Kylie McNeill From Mamoru Hosoda's BELLE To Make West Coast Debut At The Bourbon Room Hollywood

Kylie McNeill, who starred as the voice of Belle and Suzu in Mamoru Hosoda's critically acclaimed "BELLE", will make her West Coast concert debut at The Bourbon Room Hollywood. Featuring songs from the hit anime feature along with yet to be released originals.

Kylie McNeill is a twenty-one-year-old singer/songwriter and actor based in New York City. She made her industry debut as the singing and speaking voice of Belle and Suzu in Mamoru Hosoda's, "BELLE" which premiered in theaters this past January and is now streaming on Max. Her other credits include Runaways at New York City Center Encores and the Delacorte Theater, as well as The Public Theater's Gala Performance of From Hair to Hamilton. She was featured in the New York Times as one of the finalists for the Mabel Mercer Foundation's 31st Annual Cabaret Convention titled The Future of Cabaret and profiled in Variety for her performance in BELLE. Within the past year she has played sold out shows at 54 Below, The Green Room 42 and Don't Tell Mama as well as The Javits Center and The Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Kylie McNeill plays The Bourbon Room Hollywood (6356 Hollywood Blvd, 2nd Floor, LA, CA 90028) on August 8th 2023. There is a $30-$45 cover charge. The concert begins at 7:00PM, doors open at 5:00PM. This show is open to all ages. Tickets and information available at Click Here.

Catch Kylie in New York City this September 20th when she returns to 54 Below for an encore performance!