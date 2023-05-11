Kira Wallace's Award-Winning Debut Play UNWRAPPED: LIFE AFTER GIFTEDNESS To Premiere At Hollywood Fringe Festival

Unwrapped is the true story of a young woman trying to play God...and losing spectacularly.

UNWRAPPED: LIFE AFTER GIFTEDNESS will begin previews June 3rd, 2023 at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre.

Unwrapped is the true story of a young woman trying to play God...and losing spectacularly. An absurdly dark comedy (think "Fleabag" meets "Make Happy"), Unwrapped chronicles 18-year-old Kira's struggle to form genuine connections amidst a series of untimely deaths.
Written and Performed by: Kira Wallace.
Directed by: Jamie Sanger.

Having received a perfect score on the ACT, Kira joined Amherst College's class of '26, where she intended to double-major in math and philosophy. Then she saw Colin Campbell's "Grief: A One Man ShitShow" at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival. She never wanted to leave the theatre. Profoundly moved by the experience, Kira unknowingly began the early drafts of a script. After her first semester at Amherst, she headed to Los Angeles. In advance of its world premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, Unwrapped-Kira's debut as a playwright-has already been honored as a semifinalist in the prestigious Blank Theatre's Young Playwrights Festival.

Through the lens of her cynical, sardonic worldview, Kira explores the rising phenomenon of "gifted kid burnout." Her show explores the impact of being told that she was better than everyone else-before she even knew who she was. She thought she could beat death. Then, a bunch of her friends died. Now, she's starting to think she might be human.

Across the play's three acts, Kira dissects her internal power struggle between a maladaptive desire for control and the intrinsic need for human connection. Ultimately embracing the inherent uncertainty of life, Kira abandons the pretense of performance in an unscripted conclusion, subjecting herself to scrutiny in a deliberate assertion of her own humanity.




