Kevin Kwan, Arturo Sandoval, Lucie Arnaz & More Coming To Irvine Barclay Theatre

Kevin Kwan, author of Crazy Rich Asians, will take the stage at Irvine Barclay Theatre on February 6 as part of the venue's new speaker series, Fresh Take. Kwan, along with Tony-winning Ain't Misbehavin', Grammy winner Arturo Sandoval and others, highlight the variety of spring performances at Irvine Barclay Theatre. See below for some notable shows through May, and here is a link to the entire season: https://mailchi.mp/thebarclay/announcing-irvine-barclay-theatres-2019-20-season).

Tony-winning Ain't Misbehavin'

February 8, 8pm

February 9, 2pm and 7pm *

* $10 from each ticket sold to the Feb. 9 at 7pm performance will benefit Working Wardrobes in Irvine

Go on an exhilarating musical journey back in time when the Tony Award-winning musical Ain't Misbehavin' - The Fats Waller Musical Revue comes to Irvine Barclay Theatre for three performances on February 8 and 9. Taking its title from the 1929 Fats Waller song, Ain't Misbehavin' is a high-spirited feel-good tribute to the Harlem Renaissance. Enjoy five dynamic performers presenting an evening of sassy and humorous songs, capturing the electric vibe of the 20s and 30s, where the surroundings are posh and the hip nightclub dives are filled with piano players banging out the new beat known as swing. This three-time Tony Award-winning musical revue stars Dawn Marie Driver, Ron Lucas, Tony Perry, Melvinna Rose and Anita Welch. Some of Waller's more famous songs are included in this revue: "Honeysuckle Rose," "The Joint is Jumpin'," "Keepin' Out of Mischief Now," "Black and Blue," and "Ain't Misbehavin."

Part of Irvine Barclay Theatre's Broadway Cabaret series @theBarclay, Ain't Misbehavin' takes the stage Saturday, February 8 at 8pm, and Sunday, February 9 at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets range from $40 to $55, with Gold Seats available for $100, which include VIP center orchestra seating, admission to the private Gold Bar starting one hour before the performance and includes complimentary beverages. In addition, $10 from every ticket sold to the February 9 performance at 7pm will benefit Working Wardrobes. Tickets can be purchased at www.thebarclay.org or (949) 854-4646. Irvine Barclay Theatre is located at 4242 Campus Drive in Irvine, adjacent to UC Irvine.

Georgia on My Mind: A Celebration of Ray Charles and His Music

Sunday, February 23, 7pm

Georgia on My Mind: A Celebration of Ray Charles and His Music features the music of American treasure Ray Charles. A Georgia native son, he combined blues, gospel, R&B, rock, country music and jazz to create groundbreaking hits and spread his music around the world. Featuring an all-star cast of award-winning performers, Georgia on My Mind is an exciting feel-good extravaganza that celebrates the music of this legendary genius. Boasting cherished hit songs including Hit the Road Jack, Baby It's Cold Outside, Alexander's Ragtime Band, and Georgia On My Mind, this dazzling, soulful night of music is filled with iconic tunes and magnetic, spirit-lifting performances. Baby, Let the Good Times Roll... The show will feature Grammy-winning vocal sensation Take 6, Grammy-nominated singer Nnenna Freelon, Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist-songwriter Kirk Whalum, and Grammy-nominated singer Clint Holmes. Tickets range from $45 to $110 and can be purchased at www.thebarclay.org or by calling 949.854.4646. Irvine Barclay Theatre is located at 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, CA.

The Finest Hour: Celebrating the Music that Ended WWII

Wednesday, March 4, 8pm

The Finest Hour: Celebrating the Music that Ended WWII will feature the music of the Greatest Generation inspired a nation with its everlasting songs of love and romance. Featuring the iconic tunes of Bing Crosby, Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra, with timeless classics as "As Time Goes By, I'll Be Seeing You, and "That Old Black Magic," The Finest Hour will make you want to "Boogie Woogie" all over again. This special concert features performances by Davina and The Vagabonds and Hot Club of Cowtown. Tickets range from $35 - $45 with Gold Seats available for $100, which includes VIP center orchestra seating, admission to the private Gold Bar starting one hour before the performance, and complimentary wine and beverages. Purchase tickets at www.thebarclay.org or by calling 949.854.4646. Irvine Barclay Theatre is located at 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, CA.

Israeli Superstar: Noa

Sunday, March 15, 7pm

Noa is an internationally renowned singer-songwriter from Israel, who has performed at the White House, Carnegie Hall, and in the most important theaters of Europe. A passionate performer, Noa has shared the stage with Stevie Wonder, Sting and Andrea Bocelli. Together with her musical director and guitarist Gil Dor, she brings to the stage a program including songs from her inspiring and original repertoire. At the heart of the concert are songs from Letters to Bach, her newly released album produced by the legendary Quincy Jones-a project combining Noa's heartfelt lyrics with the timeless music of Bach. Tickets range from $38 to $100 and can be purchased at www.thebarclay.org or by calling 949.854.4646. Irvine Barclay Theatre is located at 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, CA.

Thursday, March 19, 8pm

Internationally acclaimed jazz trumpeter, pianist and composer, Arturo Sandoval has been dazzling audiences worldwide with his blazing virtuosity and flawless technical skill. A protégé of the legendary jazz master Dizzy Gillespie, Sandoval's versatility can be heard on recordings with everyone from Dizzy, Woody Herman and Tony Bennett to Johnny Mathis, Frank Sinatra and Rod Stewart. A 10-time Grammy Award winner and one of the most dynamic and vivacious live performers of our time, Sandoval "reaches notes and sustains riffs that seem to defy gravity." (The New York Times) Tickets are $45 to $110 and can be purchased at www.thebarclay.org or by calling 949.854.4646. Irvine Barclay Theatre is located at 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, CA.

Lucie Arnaz: I got the Job! Songs From My Musical Past

Saturday, March 28, 8pm

A mix of pop, Broadway, standards and songs about love and relationships. Lucie Arnaz sings Gershwin, Mercer, Porter, Hamlisch and more with a fresh eye, intense passion and humor all filtered through her own life experiences. Arnaz has performed on Broadway in They're Playing Our Song, Pippin, Lost in Yonkers, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, in the first national tours of Seesaw, Whose Life Is It Anyway?, Social Security, My One and Only and in London's West End production of The Witches of Eastwick. Tickets range from $50 to $175 for Gold Seats, which includes access to the private Gold Bar before the show with complimentary beverages, plus a post-performance reception with Arnaz. Purchase tickets at www.thebarclay.org or by calling 949.854.4646. Irvine Barclay Theatre is located at 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, CA.

Makana: Songs & Stories of Hawaii

Thursday, April 9, 8pm

Makana is a slack-key guitar master whose personal songs weave the roots of Hawai'i's vast musical palette into a universal sound. With his distinctly original songs, infused with the spirit of Hawai'i, along with his own brand of "slack-rock," Makana is blazing a new trail in the 21st century while paying homage to those who have come before him. Tickets range from $36 to $100 and can be purchased at www.thebarclay.org or by calling 949.854.4646. Irvine Barclay Theatre is located at 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, CA.

Bollywood Boulevard: A Journey Through Hindi Cinema Live

April 17 & 18, 8pm both nights

Experience the vibrancy, emotion and heart-pounding beat of Bollywood as never before. Through dance, live music, storytelling and stunning visuals, go on a journey through a century of Bollywood, India's famous film industry. From classics of the black and white era and timeless songs of the Golden Era to the foot-tapping blockbusters of today, Bollywood Boulevard has it all. Escape to the grand palaces and dance clubs and lose yourself in a cultural phenomenon that has captured the hearts of billions across the world. Tickets range from $45 to $110 and can be purchased at www.thebarclay.org or by calling 949.854.4646. Irvine Barclay Theatre is located at 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, CA.

USAF Airmen of Note



Sunday, April 26, 4pm

Airmen of Note honors the bravery, sacrifice and dedication of our veterans. Created in 1950 to carry on the tradition of Major Glenn Miller's Army Air Force dance band, the "Note" features 18 of the most talented jazz musicians in the country today and is one of the last touring big bands. USAF Airmen of Note has earned an international reputation as one of the finest and most versatile big bands of its kind in the world. This event is free with general admittance. Reserve a seat at www.thebarclay.org or by calling 949.854.4646. Irvine Barclay Theatre is located at 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, CA.

NTL Screening: Midsummer Night's Dream



Tuesday, May 12, 6:30pm

Broadcast from the Bridge Theatre in London, The National Theatre Live (NTL) screening of A Midsummer Night's Dream by William Shakespeare stars Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), Oliver Chris (Green Wing, NT Live: Young Marx), David Moorst (NT Live: Allelujah!) and Hammed Animashaun (The Barber Shop Chronicles). Shakespeare's most famous romantic comedy depicts a feuding fairy King and Queen of the forest who cross paths with four runaway lovers and a troupe of actors trying to rehearse a play. As their dispute grows, the magical royal couple meddle with mortal lives leading to love triangles, mistaken identities and transformations... with hilarious, but dark consequences. Directed by Nicholas Hytner, this production of A Midsummer Night's Dream will build on the success of his immersive staging of Julius Caesar (NT Live 2018). The Bridge Theatre will become a forest - a dream world of flying fairies, contagious fogs and moonlight revels, surrounded by a roving audience following the action on foot. There will also be a pre-show lecture with Julia Lupton, Professor of English and Associate Dean for Research, UCI School of Humanities, at 5:30pm. Tickets are $22 or $17 for students and seniors. Purchase tickets at www.thebarclay.org or by calling 949.854.4646. Irvine Barclay Theatre is located at 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, CA.

National Theatre Live Screenings in HD 2020

Joey DeFrancesco Trio

Wednesday, May 20, 8pm

A four-time Grammy Award nominee with more than 30 recordings as a leader under his belt, Joey DeFrancesco is the master of the mighty B-3. Credited as single-handedly reinvigorating organ jazz in the mid-eighties with his vintage Hammond, DeFrancesco has collaborated with artists including Ray Charles, Diana Krall, Miles Davis and George Benson. Called the "reigning king of jazz organ" by JazzTimes, DeFrancesco's rousing technique is capable of death-defying pace and soulful improvisation, generating a swinging, joyous sound that's unmatched among contemporary jazz organists. Tickets range from $45 to $100 and can be purchased at www.thebarclay.org or by calling 949.854.4646. Irvine Barclay Theatre is located at 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, CA.





