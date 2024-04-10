Kentwood Players Will Perform ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kentwood Players will present the Tony Award-winning musical ONCE ON THIS ISLAND with Book and Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Music by Stephen Flaherty opening Friday, May 10 through Saturday, June 8 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Saturday matinees at 2:00pm will be added on May 18 and continue through the rest of the run. There may be some Wednesday matinee performances. There will be no performances over Memorial Day Weekend (May 24 – 26).

The production is directed by Elijah Green, with choreography by Katie Powers-Faulk and musical direction by Elizabeth Bouton Summerer, produced by Alison Boole, Marty Feldman, and Susan Weisbarth for Kentwood Players with rights secured from Music Theatre International, and sponsored by Charles Ortner.

Featured in the cast (in alphabetical order) are Deonté Allen, Braelyn Booker, Jayla Bryant, Lola Buckland, Kevin Connors Jr., Bimei Flores, Chloe Hanser, Andre Heimos, Esteban Hurtado, Daniel Matute, Will Nazareno, Maggie Pan, Charisma Smith-Scott, Luke Villanueva, and Narumi Alicia Yuzawa.

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND tells the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge, and Agwe on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart. Bursting with Caribbean colors, rhythms and dance, the story transforms the reality of a tropical village devastated by a storm into a fantastical world alive with hope.

Reserved seat tickets are $30 with a $4 discount for seniors and students, available online at www.kentwoodplayers.org, by emailing the box office at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org or calling (310) 645-5156. All box office emails and messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. Group rates for 10 or more at $23 per ticket can be arranged with the box office. Based on availability, $10 rush tickets may be offered at select performances. Check our website for further details. You must arrive 30 minutes before curtain.

Metro Train riders can take the K Line to Kentwood, exiting at the Westchester/Veterans station at Florence and Hindry, just a short one block walk from the Westchester Playhouse. Riders who show their Metro TAP card when purchasing a full price ticket at the box office will receive a $5 discount for that performance.

For drivers, there are two free parking lots available. The small lot next to the Westchester Playhouse is reserved for disabled patrons only. The Hensel Phelps parking lot at 8330 Hindry Avenue (across the street, next to the Metro train tracks) opens an hour before each performance, is locked when a performance begins, and reopens at the end of the show. Look for our parking lot greeter to welcome you. Free street parking is available on 83rd Street and in the adjoining neighborhood, but do not park on Hindry between the Playhouse and Metrolink tracks. Please read all traffic and parking signs carefully.

For more information about Kentwood Players including our current production, upcoming auditions, and shows, please visit the Kentwood Players website at www.kentwoodplayers.org. You can also find Kentwood Players information on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.