Kentwood Players Announces Open Auditions For THE GIVER

Kentwood Players will hold open auditions for THE GIVER, adapted for the stage by Eric Coble, based on the Newberry Award-winning book by Lois Lowry. This is a non-equity, non-paid production directed by Harold Dershimer and produced by Kathy Dershimer for Kentwood Players with rights secured from The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois.

Life in the community where THE GIVER and Jonas live is idyllic. Designated birthmothers produce new children, who are assigned to appropriate family units: one male, one female, to each. Citizens are assigned their partners and their jobs and no one thinks to ask questions. Everyone obeys. The community is a precisely choreographed world without conflict, inequality, divorce, unemployment, injustice...or choice. Join us for this multi-media presentation as we follow Jonas' journey filled with heightened sensory experiences from a place of sameness... to elsewhere.

WHEN: Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 11:00am to 3:00pm and on Sunday, November 17 from 6:00 to 9:00pm. Those auditioning are encouraged to arrive and sign-in within the first hour of auditions. Call backs will be Monday, November 18 at 7:00pm by appointment only. Performance dates are January 17 - February 22, 2020 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Additional weekday performances may be added to accommodate school groups throughout the run, dates to be determined.

WHERE: Auditions and performances take place at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue in Westchester, CA 90045.

HOW: Kentwood Players is committed to diverse, inclusive casting. All ethnicities, races, and gender identities are encouraged to audition and will be considered for every part. Those auditioning are asked to please bring a current headshot and resume as well as your calendar, as a rehearsal schedule will be posted at auditions and you will be asked to note any conflicts. Additional school group dates will also be announced. It is highly recommended that those auditioning become familiar with the characters by reading the play AND the book before auditions. We will have sides available for the auditions. If you would like a copy of the script being used for this production or have any questions or concerns, please contact the production team at TheGiver@kentwoodplayers.org.

PARENTAL NOTE: Jonas' journey takes him from childhood to adulthood. He experiences his "stirrings" while fantasizing about his friend, Fiona. Be advised that these themes will be explored. Parents are welcome to attend all rehearsals.

THE GIVER opens on January 17, 2020 during the actual month of Kentwood Players' 70th Anniversary. Kentwood Players welcomes feature stories and articles about our 70-year history, beginning when our all-volunteer community theater group was incorporated in January 1950. Interviews may be arranged with our Board of Directors and/or long-time Kentwood Players members about their personal experiences participating during each of the 7 decades we have been presenting the best and most affordable high-quality staged plays and musicals in our hometown of Westchester, CA. Please contact Shari Barrett, Kentwood Players Publicity Director at PR@kentwoodplayers.org or (310) 721-1974 to schedule interviews or to gather more information about Kentwood Players history from our birth at Kentwood Elementary School in Westchester 70 years ago.





