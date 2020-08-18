Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kentwood Players Announces 2019-2020 Marcom Masque Winners

The awards honored the shortened 2019-2020 season of five productions: Pippin, Blithe Spirit, Dial M for Murder, Little Women, and The Giver.

Aug. 18, 2020  

Kentwood Players presented their annual Marcom Masque Awards during this year's ceremony held on Zoom on Saturday, August 15, 2020, honoring the shortened 2019-2020 season of five productions: Pippin, Blithe Spirit, Dial M for Murder, Little Women, and The Giver.

Here are the winners of the Kentwood Players 2019-2020 Marcom Masque Awards:

Production of a Play - The Giver

Production of a Musical - Pippin

Subscriber Favorite - Blithe Spirit

Director - Play - Harold Dershimer for The Giver

Director - Musical - Alison Boole for Pippin

Musical Director - Catherine Rahm for Pippin

Choreographer - Alison Boole for Pippin

Producer - Jeremy Palmer and Lyndsay Palmer for Pippin

Stage Manager - Kirk Larson for Pippin

Lead Actor - Musical - Kyle Ray as Pippin in Pippin

Lead Actress - Musical - Samantha Barrios as Leading Player in Pippin

Lead Actor - Play - Elliott Plunkett as Jonas in The Giver

Lead Actress - Play - Megan Blakeley as Ruth Condomine in Blithe Spirit

Supporting Actor - Musical - Jon Sparks as Charlemagne in Pippin

Supporting Actress - Musical - Joanna Churgin as Berthe in Pippin

Supporting Actor - Play - Phillip Bartolf as Inspector Hubbard in Dial M for Murder

Supporting Actress - Play - Joanna Churgin as Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit

Featured Actor - Musical - Shawn Elliott Plunkett as Theo in Pippin

Featured Actress - Musical - Fiona Okida as Ensemble in Pippin

Featured Actor - Play - Elliott Plunkett as Asher in The Giver

Featured Actress - Play - Kelsey Weinstein as Edith in Blithe Spirit

Original Graphic Design - West Maatita for Pippin

Costume Design - Jon Sparks and Elizabeth Summerer for Pippin

Sound Design - Bruce Starrett for The Giver

Lighting Design - Bruce Starrett for The Giver

Set Design - Harold Dershimer and Bruce Starrett for The Giver

Set Decoration Design - Harold Dershimer and Kathy Dershimer for The Giver


