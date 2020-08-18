Kentwood Players Announces 2019-2020 Marcom Masque Winners
The awards honored the shortened 2019-2020 season of five productions: Pippin, Blithe Spirit, Dial M for Murder, Little Women, and The Giver.
Kentwood Players presented their annual Marcom Masque Awards during this year's ceremony held on Zoom on Saturday, August 15, 2020, honoring the shortened 2019-2020 season of five productions: Pippin, Blithe Spirit, Dial M for Murder, Little Women, and The Giver.
Here are the winners of the Kentwood Players 2019-2020 Marcom Masque Awards:
Production of a Play - The Giver
Production of a Musical - Pippin
Subscriber Favorite - Blithe Spirit
Director - Play - Harold Dershimer for The Giver
Director - Musical - Alison Boole for Pippin
Musical Director - Catherine Rahm for Pippin
Choreographer - Alison Boole for Pippin
Producer - Jeremy Palmer and Lyndsay Palmer for Pippin
Stage Manager - Kirk Larson for Pippin
Lead Actor - Musical - Kyle Ray as Pippin in Pippin
Lead Actress - Musical - Samantha Barrios as Leading Player in Pippin
Lead Actor - Play - Elliott Plunkett as Jonas in The Giver
Lead Actress - Play - Megan Blakeley as Ruth Condomine in Blithe Spirit
Supporting Actor - Musical - Jon Sparks as Charlemagne in Pippin
Supporting Actress - Musical - Joanna Churgin as Berthe in Pippin
Supporting Actor - Play - Phillip Bartolf as Inspector Hubbard in Dial M for Murder
Supporting Actress - Play - Joanna Churgin as Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit
Featured Actor - Musical - Shawn Elliott Plunkett as Theo in Pippin
Featured Actress - Musical - Fiona Okida as Ensemble in Pippin
Featured Actor - Play - Elliott Plunkett as Asher in The Giver
Featured Actress - Play - Kelsey Weinstein as Edith in Blithe Spirit
Original Graphic Design - West Maatita for Pippin
Costume Design - Jon Sparks and Elizabeth Summerer for Pippin
Sound Design - Bruce Starrett for The Giver
Lighting Design - Bruce Starrett for The Giver
Set Design - Harold Dershimer and Bruce Starrett for The Giver
Set Decoration Design - Harold Dershimer and Kathy Dershimer for The Giver