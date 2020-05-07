Kalen Allen and Krysta Rodriguez Join 3-D Theatricals' 3D+U Lineup

Southern California's 3-D Theatricals' 3D+U has announced its special guests for 3D+U's free FANTASTICAL FRIDAYS for Friday, May 8. Hosts T.J. Dawson and Julian Roca will chat with Kalen Allen ("The Ellen Degeneres Show") and Krysta Rodriguez ("Smash," Broadway's Spring Awakening, The Addams Family).



With 3D+U, the spotlight is on YOU and we can get through this together. Being socially distant may be the biggest role you will ever have to play. Let's come together while being apart with workshops, workouts, classes and talkbacks.



During this time of social distancing, 3-D Theatricals has been producing free daily streaming content for 3D+U, including workouts, classes and talkbacks. Details and sign-in information for each days' events is posted on 3-D's website, Facebook and Instagram accounts, and via email blasts.

Friday, May 8 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM PST

FANTASTICAL FRIDAYS, hosted by T.J. Dawson and Julian Roca, with Kalen Allen ("The Ellen Degeneres Show").

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/99365075302

Meeting ID: 993-6507-5302

At just 24 years old, award-nominated actor, producer, and television personality Kalen Allen has catapulted into the mainstream media, reaching millions of people worldwide across his social media platforms and through his content online. Discovered in 2018 by renowned talk show host Ellen Degeneres, Allen first made a name for himself through his hilarious "Kalen Reacts" videos, giving colorful and witty commentary on culinary concoctions online. It was one of these videos that caught the attention of Ellen, and he was invited to appear on the show.

Ellen knew she had found something special in Allen, and offered him an opportunity to collaborate and produce content for her digital platforms. Today, Allen holds a regular guest spot on "The Ellen Degeneres Show" and often takes his trademark wide-brimmed red hat and infectious personality to high-profile events, such as the Billboard Music Awards and the MTV Video Music Awards as Ellen's correspondent. He also has his own weekly digital news series, "OMKalen," where he gives kind commentary on hot topics and trending stories of the week.

On the digital front, Allen's videos boast an impressive 600+ million views across all Ellen platforms and is growing by the day. His work has also earned him a plethora of award nominations, including a Model D Award win for Best Host in a Web Series or Channel in 2018, and another for Best Celebrity Integration in a Web Series or Channel in 2019. He was also a finalist in the Best Weekly Unscripted Series and Best Use of a Digital Influencer in a Web Series categories for Model D, and was nominated for Best YouTube Comedian at the 2019 Shorty Awards. He was also recently honored with the Social Influencer Award at Better Brothers Los Angeles 2019 Truth Awards. While Allen continues to entertain on television, he will soon make his feature film acting debut in Seth Rogen's "An American Pickle" for HBO Max. Based on the 2013 New Yorker novella "Sell-Out," the comedy follows an immigrant worker at a pickle factory that is accidentally preserved for 100 years and wakes up in modern-day Brooklyn. The film, which also stars Maya Erskine ("Insecure") and Sarah Snook ("Succession"), is directed by Brandon Trost ("The Disaster Artist") and will premiere summer 2020.

Originally from Kansas City, Allen attended Temple University in Philadelphia and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre. He has a big place in his heart for charity, and actively supports The Point Foundation, which empowers aspiring LGBTQ+ individuals to achieve their full academic and leadership potential. He currently resides in the Los Angeles area.

Friday, May 8 from 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM PST

FANTASTICAL FRIDAYS, hosted by T.J. Dawson and Julian Roca, with Krysta Rodriguez ("Smash," Broadway's Spring Awakening, The Addams Family).



Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/97006316636

Meeting ID: 970-0631-6636



Krysta Rodriguez is an Orange County native with an extensive film and television career. She has originated roles in such Broadway shows as Spring Awakening, The Addams Family, First Date and In The Heights as well as numerous off Broadway plays, regional appearances and TVs "Smash." She can be seen next playing Liza Minnelli in the upcoming Ryan Murphy Netflix series "Simply Halston" opposite Ewan McGregor.



T.J. Dawson is an award-winning director, producer and the current Executive Producer/Artistic Director for 3-D Theatricals. "...Under the guiding hand of T.J. Dawson, [3-D Theatricals] has delivered shows whose production values exceed many a touring company..., and which are as slick and professional as anything in New York City..." - Orange County Register In a short time, 3-D Theatricals has been among the most awarded and critically acclaimed theaters in Southern California including many Ovations nominations and wins as well as the very prestigious Joel Hirschorn Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theatre by the LA Drama Critics Circle. The company received the most Ovation nominations of any theatre for the 2012-13 season next to Center Theatre Group. As a director, T.J. has received an Ovation nomination, as well as a L.A. Drama Critics Circle nomination for the critically acclaimed production of Parade (winner of four Ovation awards for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Ensemble, and Best Musical) and for his production of Ragtime. He has also directed for 3DT: The Drowsy Chaperone, All Shook Up (both productions), The Sound of Music, A Chorus Line, Avenue Q (Ovation Nomination), 9 to 5: The Musical, Into the Woods, Side Show (Robby Award for Best Director and Musical), The Addams Family (staring Bronson Pinchot and Rachel York), Beauty and the Beast, The Full Monty and Oklahoma! Other select producer/director/choreographer credits include: the Orange County premieres and critically-acclaimed productions of Side Show, Lippa's The Wild Party, Bat Boy The Musical, Cabaret, Into the Woods and Seussical.



Julian Roca is an Emmy Award-winning commercial director with over 15 years of experience as a creative director, producer, and editor in the entertainment advertising world. He has directed a spectrum of highly visual campaigns but is most known for creating the original art for Universal Theatrical's blockbuster musical Wicked. He has hosted, produced, and created content for "RuPaul's Drag Race," Disney Channel, The Academy Awards, Taylor Swift, and the Grammys, to name a few. He recently was a producer on his first West End show starring Jeannette Bayardelle (Broadway lead in The Color Purple and Bob Dylan's Girl from the North Country) in Shida The Musical.





