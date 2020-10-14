KUSC To Stream Los Angeles Philharmonic's SOUND/STAGE Series

Each evening on air, KUSC host Brian Lauritzen will introduce a piece from the series.

Providing another platform for the LA Phil's SOUND/STAGE series of concert films, Classical KUSC radio will broadcast excerpts from the first three episodes on air from October 20 through 28 at 6pm, with complete audio from each concert posted to kusc.org after that episode's excerpts have aired.

Each evening on air, KUSC host Brian Lauritzen will introduce a piece from the series and share with listeners additional background on the composition and how it fits into the theme of each program. Once all the music from an episode is broadcast, the audio from that SOUND/STAGE episode will be posted on KUSC's website, kusc.org, as an on-demand stream available for seven days.

The LA Phil's SOUND/STAGE series is an online compendium of concert films and related interviews, essays, and artwork that have been released weekly since September 25 and will continue through November 20, 2020. The series is one of a number of far-reaching media partnerships and digital initiatives, including the At Home with Gustavo KUSC radio program and In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl television series, to fall under the LA Phil Media umbrella.

The three SOUND/STAGE episodes included in the KUSC broadcast are: "Love in the Time of COVID," featuring mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges; "Salón Los Ángeles," featuring pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet; and "Power to the People." Each episode is performed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, led by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel.

Tuesday, October 20, 6PM - George Walker: Lyric for Strings from Episode 1 - "Love in the Time of COVID"

Wednesday, October 21, 6PM - Peter Lieberson: Neruda Songs: "Amor mio, si muero y tú no mueres" with J'Nai Bridges from Episode 1 - "Love in the Time of COVID"

Thursday, October 22, 6PM - Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 from Episode 1 - "Love in the Time of COVID" - The complete "Love in the Time of COVID" concert goes live on the KUSC website after the radio broadcast.

Friday, October 23, 6PM - Arturo Márquez: Danzón No. 1 from Episode 2 - "Salón Los Ángeles"

Monday, October 26, 6PM - George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue with Jean-Yves Thibaudet from Episode 2 - "Salón Los Ángeles"

The complete "Salón Los Ángeles" concert goes live on the KUSC website after the radio broadcast.

Tuesday, October 27, 6PM - Jessie Montgomery: Banner from Episode 3 - "Power to the People!"

Wednesday, October 28, 6PM - William Grant Still: Adagio from Symphony No. 1, "Afro-American" from Episode 3 - "Power to the People!"

These pieces from the "Power to the People!" program go live on the KUSC website after the radio broadcast.

