KPFK's Arts In Review Continues Its Celebration Of L.A. Small Theaters During April

During the current pandemic, KPFK's Arts in Review, Southern California's longest-running radio showcase on live theater and cabaret, will be airing short plays, produced by local small theatrical stages. This week we will be airing excerpts from Story Salon over 90.7fm, home of Pacifica Radio for Southern California.

Story Salon is Los Angeles's longest running storytelling venue. What began as an alternative to stand-up clubs and self-conscious performance spaces has been challenging performers and audiences for two decades. Created in a North Hollywood coffee house by writer/actor/comedian Beverly Mickins. More than a dozen solo theater works have been developed at Story Salon, as well as a several books and recordings, including Story Salon's Big Book of Stories and the audio CD, The Mario Sessions. Story Salon holds performances every Wednesday at The Art Parlor in Valley Village. On April 17, Arts I Review will feature stories from comedian Dan Farren, Emmy Award-winning writer Joseph Dougherty, writer Shirley Scott, actor/attorney Bill Sperling and actor Richard Tanner.

On April 24, Arts in Review welcomes representatives from L.A. Café Plays and Library Girl, housed Ruskin Group Theatre, founded in 2002 by John Ruskin, a non-profit theatre company based in Santa Monica, whose mission is to "produce unforgettable theatre with world-class artists." The L.A. Café Plays, produced by Michael Myers, performing the 3rd Sunday of each month, consists of five short plays, created in 101⁄2 hours, from concept to performance. They have been dubbed the "fastest theater in town." Library Girl, created and hosted by Susan Hayden, performs the 2nd Sunday of each month, a gathering of accomplished authors, poets, monologists and musicians.

Hosted by Julio Martinez, Arts in Review airs Friday, Apr 3 (2-2:30pm) on KPFK 90.7.FM, streamed live worldwide on kpfk.org. Broadcasting since 1987, Arts in Review regularly airs Fridays at 2pm, over KPFK (90.7FM), Pacifica Radio for the Greater Los Angeles.





