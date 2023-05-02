KEEPER Returns To LA For HFF23 At The Actors Company

Get on the bus-we're going to summer camp! During this emotional and energetic solo show, the audience is transported back to a simpler time of trust-falls, chow time, and visits to the medical tent...but some wounds are too deep for a camp nurse to heal. Michelle Murphy embodies her innocent younger self to reveal how an early rejection from a loved one left her fraught with questions of self-worth. From being hunted by the most vicious predator (other 13-year-old girls) to coping with (and without) food, Murphy shares how she broke through to discover why she is, in fact, a keeper.

Loft Ensemble member, Michelle Murphy (Lost Man Found/Hulu, Greys Anatomy, Scandal) brings her first solo-show, Keeper to Hollywood Fringe Festival 2023. Keeper was a Best of Fest favorite at Whitefire Solofest in the Winter of 2023 and will now run for five performances at The Actors Company, The Little Theatre (916 N Formosa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046) June 4th through 25th. Running time is 47 minutes | Ages 17+

Performances: Sunday, June 4th at 5:30 pm | Saturday, June 10th at 8:30 pm | Sunday, June 11th at 12:30 pm | Friday, June 16 at 7:30 pm & Sunday, June 25th at 11 am

Tickets are $15. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: Click Here