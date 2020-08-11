JoBeth Williams & Joe Spano Star in ALLERGIC TO WALNUTS Premiere from Skylight Live

New series, new plays. Free, fun, LIVE online. Skylight Theatre Company brings together some of LA's most talented writers, directors, and actors for weekly presentations of uplifting works, written specifically for this medium.

This week, Thursday, August 13 @ 3:00pm, watch live online on YouTube or Facebook through the Skylight Theatre Company website: https://skylighttheatre.org/event/skylight-live/

JoBeth Williams and Joe Spano star as an awkward couple who declare their affection for each other and, in the course of conversation, discover it's their first time being loved. Is love a logical equation or simply about nuts?

JoBeth Williams is a three-time Emmy Award nominated actress and an Academy Award nominated director. Her feature film debut was as Dustin Hoffman's girlfriend in Kramer vs. Kramer, and she went on to star in numerous films including Stir Crazy, Poltergeist, and The Big Chill.

Joe Spano is a Broadway actor and Emmy Award winner. He helped found the Berkeley Repertory Theatre, performing with them for ten years. Numerous stage credits include The Price with Eli Wallach (Tony Award nomination for best revival), David Mamet's Speed-the Plow, and American Buffalo (for which he received a Drama Critics Circle Award). Joe has appeared in films such as American Graffiti, The Enforcer, Apollo 13, and Primal Fear. He is an Emmy Award winning actor known for his roles on numerous television series such as Hill Street Blues, The X-Files, NYPD Blue, and Midnight Caller.

On Thursday, August 13th @ 3pm, "Allergic to Walnuts" by Michelle Kholos Brooks will stream live on YouTube and Facebook, accessed through the Skylight Theatre Company website for free: https://skylighttheatre.org/event/skylight-live/. The production is being directed by Jenny Sullivan.

Recently completing an extended run of their first of three Skylab developed plays for this season, which started with Penelope Lowder's WEST ADAMS ("It's a brilliant debut that bodes well for the rest of the season." - LA Times Critics' Choice), the Skylight Theatre Company re-imagines theatre for Summer 2020 by creating a new series during a time of social distancing. Live online, and later in archives at https://skylighttheatre.org/event/skylight-live/

Skylight Theatre Company received two 2020 Ovation Awards for their World Premiere production of Bronco Bill - The Musical in the categories of Book, and Music & Lyrics for an Original Musical and a 2020 Scenie Award for Best World Premiere Musical. In 2019 they were honored to have Center Theatre Group produce their multi-award winning production of Rotterdam at the Kirk Douglas Theatre as part of Block Party. The production won the 2018 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Production, and awards for Writing and Lead Actress. It also received top honors at the 2018 Stage Raw Awards, winning Production of the Year and Leading Actress awards.

Recognized as a "powerhouse of new play development" by Dramatist Magazine, in just the last three years two plays originating at Skylight have been performed Off Broadway, The Wrong Man and Church & State; the later has had 50 productions in 32 states; Dontrell, Who Kissed The Sea (a co-production with Lower Depth Theatre Ensemble) received the prestigious Steinberg American Theatre Critics Association Citation and multiple productions. Skylight's resident writers have enjoyed productions nationwide, received the esteemed USA Ford Fellowship in Theater and Performance (Sigrid Gilmer), and a Humanitas/CTG Playwriting Prize (Louisa Hill - Lord of the Underworld's Home for Unwed Mothers). Skylight's resident-writers program, SkyLab, is helmed by the Pulitzer Prize Finalist and Tony Award nominated playwright, Lee Blessing.

Thursday, August 13, 2020 @ 3pm. Live on FB or YouTube https://skylighttheatre.org/event/skylight-live/.

